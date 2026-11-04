Breakout stocks: Chandan Taparia bets on Bharti Airtel, Paytm, Divi's Lab

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Stocks to buy today

Chandan Taparia, head derivatives & technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

Nifty index opened with a gap up on Tuesday and maintained its positive sentiment throughout the session as bulls continued to push the index higher. The index sustained at higher levels and closed near it’s days high with gains of around 370 points. It formed a bullish candle on the daily frame with higher highs – higher lows formation from the last four sessions and recovery of almost 1,400 points in the last six sessions. Now it has to hold above 23,700 zones for an up move towards 24,000 then 24,100 zones while support can be seen at 23,650 then 23,550 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 24,000 then 23,600 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 23,500 then 23,600 strike. Call writing is seen at 24,200 then 23600 strike while Put writing is seen at 23,600 then 23,500 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 23,400 to 24,400 zones while an immediate range between 23,600 to 24,100 levels.

Bank Nifty index opened with a strong gap up of more than 400 points and consolidated in a range of around 200 points during the initial part of the session. Later buying interest emerged which helped the index move higher towards 55,750 zones. It formed a Doji sort of a candle on the daily scale with upper and lower shadows indicating volatility with buying interest visible at lower zones while resistances shifting higher. Now it has to hold above 55,500 zones for an up move towards 55750 then 56,000 levels while support is seen at 55,250 then 55,000 zones.

Buy Bharti Airtel

CMP: ₹2,065

SL: ₹2,000

Target: ₹2,190

Bharti Airtel stock has given a fresh rounding-bottom breakout above the ₹2,030 zone and closed comfortably above the breakout level, indicating strong bullish momentum. It has formed a strong bullish candle and is making higher highs on both the daily and weekly charts, highlighting sustained buying interest. Volumes have also picked up over the last few sessions, further strengthening the breakout and supporting the potential for continued upside.

Buy Divi's Lab

CMP: 10,064

SL: ₹9,750

Target: ₹10,600

Divi's Lab stock is in a strong uptrend and is trading at all-time high levels above the ₹10,000 mark, indicating sustained bullish momentum. It has been forming higher highs over the last 5–6 sessions, highlighting consistent buying interest. The RSI is positively placed near the 70 mark, reflecting strong momentum and supporting the positive price structure

Buy Paytm

CMP: ₹1,720

SL: ₹1,665

Target: ₹1,820