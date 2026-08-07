Brent may retest $90 as supply risks outweigh peace hopes: Mirae Asset

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Crude oil swings between peace hopes and physical tightness

Global oil markets remain cautious of the US-Iran peace deal but oil prices are heading to end lower for second straight week as WTI lost 8 per cent this weekso far, although US–Iran peace framework has not translated into a visible recovery in physical flows. Iran and Oman are reportedly reviewing guidelines for limited use of the Strait of Hormuz, but the proposed arrangement appears temporary, and route may remain active for only two to four months, and Iranian officials have linked any broader normalization to the US lifting restrictions on Iranian ports.

Hormuz blockade halts physical flows

The underlying balance remains skewed to the bullish side because tanker and cargo traffic through Hormuz is still negligible, largely in the lower single digits. Red Sea traffic has also fallen by nearly 40 per cent amid rising Houthi risks, keeping the broader Middle East shipping corridor under stress. Crude found additional support after Yemen’s Houthi rebels said they targeted a Saudi oil tanker with a ballistic missile in the Gulf of Aden and warned of further escalation against Saudi tankers in the northern Red Sea. Dated Brent continues to trade at a 5–8 per cent premium to Brent futures, reflecting the cost of securing prompt barrels at a time when roughly 15 mbpd of global crude flow has been interrupted by Hormuz.

China’s Tea pot refiners remain swing producers

The import rebound in July, shows that demand has not disappeared. Pipeline and seaborne flows rose to 35.73 million tons, equivalent to 8.45 mbpd, after June imports fell to 29.3 million tons. The recovery reflected lower prices, deeper Gulf discounts and partial Hormuz access, independent teapot refiners, which account for roughly 25–30 per cent of Chinese crude imports and normally average 3.5–4 mbpd, remain highly price-sensitive and but renewed hostilities have complicated shipping again. Beijing has increasingly relied on Russian cargoes to fill gaps left by constrained Gulf flows. China remains the main near-term bearish counterweight. Crude inventories are still abundant at around 1.2 billion barrels, after falling by only 54 million barrels since early May. This gives Chinese refiners room to delay purchases when prices spike.

Refined product are the real pressure point for world economy

The world does not consume crude directly; it consumes refined products. This is where the crisis is most visible. GCC refiners have faced retaliatory attack risk, around 30 per cent of Russian refining capacity has been damaged by Ukrainian strikes, and Asian refiners dependent on Middle Eastern crude have been forced to run more cautiously. Global refining capacity has effectively fallen by close to 10 per cent, or about 7–8 mbpd. Chinese state refiners are operating near 72 per cent of capacity, while teapot refiners are closer to 52 per cent.

In contrast, US refiners are benefiting from tight product markets and strong crack spreads, running at 96–97 per cent of capacity. Yet US inventories are far from comfortable: crude stocks are 6.2 per cent below the seasonal five-year average, gasoline is also 6.2 per cent below average, and distillates are 11.7 per cent below average. US crude production rose 0.1 per cent week-on-week to 13.804 mbpd, just below the record high of 13.862 mbpd, but higher production has not fully neutralized product-market tightness.

Russian Supplies at risk

Ukraine’s intensified attacks on Russian oil infrastructure have created a complex balance, Russia’s domestic processing has collapsed to just 3.51 mbpd in July, the lowest in 24 years, after repeated strikes on refineries, tankers and pipeline infrastructure.

This is bullish for refined products even if it adds crude to the seaborne market. Russia is the world’s second-largest diesel exporter after the US, but with around 90 per cent of Russian regions reporting some form of rationing or supply stress by the end of June, export availability has tightened. India has benefited from this dislocation, with Russian crude imports rising to 2.8 mbpd in July from 2.7 mbpd in June, the highest monthly average on record. Russian barrels should remain a key supply source for India while Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb conditions remain uncertain.

Floating storage

Floating crude inventories have risen, but this should not be read as a clear sign of surplus. Vortexa reported that crude stored on tankers stationary for at least seven days rose 4.6 per cent week-on-week to 112.164 million barrels in the week ended July 31. Some of this reflects logistical paralysis rather than genuine oversupply, as cargoes hesitate around high-risk corridors.

Outlook

Near-term crude prices should remain extremely volatile, but the risk-reward is again tilting to the upside. The market has already priced part of the peace premium, yet physical flows have not normalized. If tanker traffic through Hormuz remains negligible for the next two weeks, we expect Brent to trade above $85 and prompt Brent would cross $90, especially with Red Sea insecurity, Russian refinery losses and low US product inventories reinforcing each other.

Our base case is for prices to remain range-bound to higher rather than collapse on diplomatic headlines. Any confirmed improvement in Hormuz traffic could trigger a correction towards $75-76 for Brent, but unless flows recover meaningfully and stay stable, downside should be limited by depleted inventories, elevated cracks and the need to rebuild strategic and commercial buffers. If traffic remains in the lower single digits into mid-August, Brent could retest $90, with product tightness likely to lead the next leg higher.

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Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.