Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. Brent has retraced most of its October war premium, falling from a six-month high of about $118 a barrel on October 30 to near $93, a decline of roughly 20per cent in November. WTI has slipped towards $86 over the same period. In October, prices were driven by fears of what could happen if the West Asia conflict escalated further. This month, that premium has been unwinding, as physical indicators that cushioned the market have faded and diplomacy has kept the worst outcomes off the table.

The clearest sign is in the physical market. Brent EFP, which measures how much buyers pay for prompt physical barrels over futures, has fallen to around zero from a cycle high of $31.38 on October 8, which means the scramble for prompt cargoes has ended. Refining margins have eased in line, with the 321 crack spread now near $40 a barrel against peaks above $70. In late October, tight inventories and healthy refining margins were seen as a fundamental floor. That support has now faded, leaving crude more vulnerable to downside when geopolitical headlines soften.

Supply recovery explains why. According to the International Energy Agency, global supply rose by 2.3 million barrels a day in October to 105.4 million barrels a day, which is 5.3 million barrels a day above August levels. Gulf crude exports have recovered to about 82per cent of levels before the war, and Saudi output has returned to about 10 million barrels a day while Iraq's production reached a seven year high. Global inventories rose by 52 million barrels in October, the first increase since June, and the agency now expects a surplus in the fourth quarter. US data point the same way. EIA figures show crude stocks building by 4.7 million barrels in the first week and expectations of yet another build, against the consecutive draws seen in October, while domestic output is near a record 14 million barrels a day.

The major agencies agree on the direction of the market but differ sharply on how big the surplus will be and when it arrives. The International Energy Agency expects global oil demand to fall by 2.7 million barrels a day in 2026 to 102.3 million barrels a day, while the US Energy Information Administration sees a decline of 2.0 million barrels a day, and OPEC still projects growth of 0.2 million barrels a day. The gap largely reflects how much demand destruction each assumes from high prices, weaker consumption in China and reduced activity in the Middle East. The views converge in 2027, with the IEA and EIA both expecting demand to rebound by about 2.0 million barrels a day and OPEC projecting 2.6 million barrels a day. On supply, the IEA sees a surplus in the fourth quarter and a larger build in 2027, with supply of 108.1 million barrels a day implying a surplus of nearly 4 million barrels a day. The EIA estimates the fourth quarter glut at about 1.5 million barrels a day and expects inventories to build by 3.5 million barrels a day in the first half of 2027. OPEC, on the other hand, has left its forecasts unchanged and sees demand for its members’ crude rising by 1.8 million barrels a day in 2027 to 43.9 million barrels a day, a more constructive view of how much supply the market can absorb.

Geopolitics has not disappeared, but the market is pricing a lower probability of the worst outcomes. President Trump has signalled restraint on further strikes, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has argued that sanctions and the naval blockade could achieve Washington’s goals without major combat, and a Qatari mediated proposal to reopen Hormuz is being considered. The caveat is that the risk of confrontation remains very much alive. Iran has launched drones at a US operated radar at an air base in Bahrain, its third such attack on US forces there in five days, and US jets responded by striking a Revolutionary Guards missile site on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The Houthis have also claimed a strike on Aramco offices in Riyadh, and attacks on tankers in the Strait have continued. None of these events has so far caused a sustained loss of Saudi or Gulf supply, which is why the market has treated them as risks rather than lost barrels. Iran has not softened its conditions, the blockade remains in place, and a similar memorandum in May collapsed after an attack on shipping. That explains why Brent has stayed in a choppy range of about $3 rather than falling further, with prices firming into the weekend on escalation fears and slipping early in the following week when those fears do not materialise.

Macro conditions are adding to the pressure. A firmer dollar and expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate hike are weighing on commodity prices, and the volume of West Asian crude production still offline has fallen to about 2.5 million barrels a day, according to the US Energy Information Administration, from more than 10 million barrels a day at the peak in May. Most of the lost supply has therefore already returned, and the remaining volumes depend on how quickly shipping security improves.

The near-term balance has shifted from an upside bias to a more balanced picture. In the base case, Brent is likely to trade between $90 and $100 over the coming weeks, with the surplus outlook and the Iran premium offsetting each other. A sustained break below $90 would likely require tangible progress on Hormuz, improved shipping security and a further recovery in regional supply. Until then, geopolitical risks should continue to provide support on dips. A renewed attack on Saudi infrastructure or a breakdown in talks would revive the premium quickly and put $100 back in play, though with EFPs and refining margins now well below October highs, such rallies are likely to be shorter-lived than those seen during the peak of the conflict. The key shift in November is that the market has moved from pricing what could happen to pricing what is actually happening. Until diplomacy delivers verifiable de-escalation, Brent is likely to remain caught between improving physical fundamentals and unresolved geopolitical risks. Physical tightness may have eased, but the market remains unwilling to fully abandon the geopolitical premium that has kept $90 a barrel intact.

MCX Crude Oil futures on the daily chart remain under pressure as prices have slipped below the key 200-day EMA 8,118, indicating a weakening medium-term trend. The contract is trading around 7,930 after breaking below the crucial support zone of 8,400-8,450, which has now turned into immediate resistance. Technical indicators remain bearish, with the RSI hovering near 36, reflecting weak momentum and a lack of buying interest. Unless prices reclaim 8,400 decisively, the downside bias may persist towards 7,590, followed by 7,110. On the upside, any recovery is likely to face resistance at 8,400 and 8,560, making rallies a possible selling opportunity in the near term.