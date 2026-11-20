Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. Oil has spent November unwinding the fear it priced in during October. Brent has fallen nearly 19 per cent, from around $118 a barrel in late October to $95, and both Brent and WTI have corrected 15 per cent in a month while still up 50 per cent for the year. In the physical market, Dated Brent, which traded $25-30 a barrel above futures at the end of October, now trades less than a dollar away. The Republican defeat in the US midterms eased fears of a wider US-Iran war, and much of the geopolitical premium went with it. On Thursday, reports that President Trump is weighing further strikes on Iran lifted prices only until the US, China and Russia agreed to boost production and supply of refined products. A market that shrugs off war headlines has stopped paying for scarcity.

Refining economics have deflated alongside crude. The benchmark 3-2-1 crack spread has corrected 22 per cent in a month, US gasoline has eased to $3.82 a gallon and diesel has slipped below $6. Yet gasoline is still 24 per cent more expensive than a year ago and diesel nearly 60 per cent higher. Global crude processing capacity was still down 2.5 per cent at the end of the third quarter, and Ukrainian drone attacks on 13 Russian refineries since November began have cut Russian runs to 4.2 million barrels a day (mb/d) from 5 mb/d in late October. Crude can be plentiful while diesel and jet fuel stay scarce.

Iran has stepped up attacks on Hormuz shipping and struck US facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, while Saudi Arabia faces daily Houthi drone and missile attacks. The International Energy Agency (IEA) puts October Gulf oil exports excluding Oman at 18.4 mb/d, still about 26 per cent below pre-war, with crude flows back to 15 mb/d, roughly 82 per cent of pre-war volumes in October but have once again receded to 8-9mbpd. Saudi crude production rose 970,000 b/d to 9.2 mb/d, up from a 36-year low in August; Iraq is pumping at a seven-year high and Kirkuk–Ceyhan is flowing again. The mix is changing: in early November, Gulf crude exports excluding Iran ran about 2.0 mb/d below October, while refined-product exports climbed to about 65 per cent of pre-war levels. Gulf-to-China supertanker rates are down almost a quarter from October's record.

The IEA's November report puts October supply at 105.4 mb/d and shows observed inventories rising 52 million barrels, the first build since June. It expects fourth-quarter supply of about 105 mb/d to exceed demand by roughly 1.7 mb/d, sees 2026 demand falling 2.7 mb/d to 102.3 mb/d, and projects a larger surplus in 2027. That assumes Gulf exports stay 26 per cent below pre-war; meanwhile. OPEC's October crude output rose 930,000 b/d to an eight-month high of 22.8 mb/d, and OPEC+ production of about 41.23 mb/d is near pre-war levels.

Asia shows both sides of the trade. China's refining system, the world's largest at roughly 18–19m b/d, is running below 80 per cent of capacity, with independents at just 56 per cent, and Chinese gasoline and diesel demand is forecast to fall about 9.5 per cent this year as EVs and LNG trucks spread. Beijing is exporting the surplus: it added 5.68m tonnes of export quota, and November export plans are up 25 per cent, with gasoline doubling. India is the mirror image. October consumption rose 2.7 per cent year on year to 20.494 million tonnes, the highest for the month, led by a 12.0 per cent jump in diesel. Yet India's crude basket has climbed from an average of $89 to $96, and elevated shipping and insurance costs weigh on the rupee, the deficits and inflation. China is exporting spare capacity.

US weekly data point the same way. As of 13 November, crude inventories were 3.6 per cent below the five-year seasonal average and gasoline 2.3 per cent above, but distillates were 7.0 per cent below. Crude production rose 0.1 per cent to a record high, and refinery utilisation was 92.8 per cent in the week to 23 October. Gasoline is comfortable; middle distillates are not, precisely where Russian outages and the capacity shortfall bite.

The surplus has yet to reach the tanks. Onshore inventories fell sharply (500mb) in 2026, remain below their five-year average, and have yet to be replenished. We therefore expect a smaller 2027 surplus than the IEA projects. Dated Brent should end 2027 near $78, within a $75-85 Brent range, with WTI in the mid-$70s to $80.