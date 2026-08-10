Britannia, HUL, M&M: UBS picks stocks to play the rural recovery theme

Britannia Industries and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) in the fast moving consumer goods space, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Eicher Motors in the auto sector, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings and Shriram Finance in the non-bank finance companies (NBFC) segment have emerged as UBS' preferred picks to play the 'rural recovery' theme in India.

Rural households, wrote Tanvee Gupta Jain, chief India economist at UBS in a recent note, are entering 2026-27 (FY27) after two relatively strong crop years, implying balance-sheets and savings are in better shape than in recent years.

ALSO READ: VB G RAM G scheme rules: Performance twist in state fund allocation In addition, a range of government support measures, UBS believes, could continue to underpin rural income.

At the bourses, meanwhile, the performance of these stocks has been mixed this far in FY27. Both Britannia and HUL have underperformed the Nifty 50 during this period and gained up to 2 per cent, while the benchmark index has gained nearly 10 per cent, ACE Equity data shows.

Shriram Finance (up 28 per cent), Eicher Motors (up 22 per cent), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (up 19 per cent) and M&M (up 19 per cent) have outperformed this far in FY27, data shows.

Key factors

ALSO READ: Kharif sowing gap with last year narrows further during week ended July 24 Rural demand in India, UBS believes, is primarily driven by four key factors: farm income, wage income, government transfers and access to credit. The ongoing recovery in rural demand, it said in a recent note, appears broad-based and is corroborated by industry commentary across consumer staples, discretionary consumption and agriculture-linked sectors.

“Reflecting this strength, companies across sectors have raised their 2026-27 (FY27) volume growth guidance, citing robust demand trends in rural markets. Despite El Niño-related concerns, improved farm cash flows (from the previous two good monsoon years), government welfare transfers, GST-related benefits and strong credit growth likely enhanced rural household purchasing power and sustained consumption growth,” Jain said.

Word of caution

That said, despite the recent improvement in rural activity, UBS is less convinced that the current pace of growth can be sustained through FY27. Even then, UBS expects rural demand to remain more resilient than in previous episodes of monsoon-related stress, even as growth moderates from current levels.

“Weather-related risks remain elevated, with uneven monsoon activity potentially weighing on agricultural output and farm incomes in the coming quarters. Moreover, while rising food prices have supported producer income, they are also likely to erode real purchasing power for rural households. That said, a sharp slowdown in rural demand appears unlikely,” Jain said.