Britannia shares jump 5% after Q1 nos; Nomura retains 'Buy' for 20% upside

Britannia Industries share price today: Britannia Industries shares today defied market weakness to gain as much as 5 per cent in morning trade after the company announced its June quarter results (Q1FY27). The company reported a 14 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit, helped by volume and price increase.

Britannia Industries shares opened higher at ₹5,502.50 and extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹5,660 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 traded flat with a negative bias at 24,615, down 0.09 per cent.

Friday’s gain in Britannia Industries' shares marked the first buying activity after three consecutive sessions of decline. Britannia Industries Q1 results

For the June quarter, Britannia Industries has reported a consolidated net profit at ₹593.38 crore, registering an increase of 14.08 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹520.3 crore logged in the April-June period a year ago.

Its revenue from operations went up by 8 per cent on an annualised basis to ₹4,900.9 crore in Q1, the bakery food company said in a filing.

As per the company, its international business recovered sequentially as supply chain constraints began normalising in last part of the quarter. The management said that it remains watchful of the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia and crude oil price volatility, given their potential impact on international operations and domestic input costs.

The company also said that it gained ground against local competition in Q1, with profits growing ahead of topline in double digit over last year.

Post quarterly results, analysts said that June was a stable quarter for Britannia Industries. The growth was led by rapid e-commerce scaling and robust general trade performance, supported by higher advertising, influencer, and promotional spending.

The firm's consolidated gross margin expanded by 120 bps Y-o-Y but contracted by 60 bps Q-o-Q to 41.5 per cent.

Ebitda fir the quarter rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹840 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded 40 bps Y-o-Y to 16.8 per cent (contracted 130 bps Q-o-Q). Nomura keeps 'Buy'

Meanwhile, Nomura has retained its 'Buy' rating on Britannia shares after the Q1 results, with a target price of ₹6,500. The target implies an upside of 20.3 per cent from the previous close of ₹5,404.

Analysts said that Ebitda growth of 11 per cent was below the consensus estimates, largely because of higher-than-expected ad spends, which they see as an investment for future growth.

Nomura forecasts an EPS CAGR of 13 per cent over FY26-29F and values Britannia at a P/E of 50x on Mar-28F EPS (all unchanged). The key downside risks include lower-than-expected volumes/margins.