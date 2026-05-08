Britannia dips 5% post Q4, warns of price hikes; analyst says sell on rise

Britannia Industries share price today

Shares of FMCG giant Britannia Industries slipped around 5 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹5,524 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company announced its March 2026 quarter results. The company also said that it will increase prices due to a sharp rise in freight costs amid the Middle East conflict.

Around 10:30 AM, the stock was trading at ₹5,590, down 3.8 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹5,814. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 24,236.55 levels, down by 90 points or 0.37 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has declined around 3.6 per cent, compared to a 6.9 per cent decline in Nifty50

Britannia Industries Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, Britannia Industries reported a net profit of ₹678 crore, up 21.2 per cent from ₹560 crore in the year-ago period. The FMCG major's consolidated revenue increased by 6.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4,719 crore in Q4FY26, as compared to ₹4,432 crore in Q4FY25.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 5.9 per cent to ₹853 crore from ₹805 crore. However, Ebitda margins contracted marginally to 18.1 per cent from 18.2 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company stated that its international business revenues and profitability were impacted in Q4 FY26 due to vessel unavailability, demand slowdown, and a sharp rise in fuel and ocean freight costs. However, there was no material disruption to production operations at its India manufacturing facilities due to industrial fuel supply constraints.

To mitigate these challenges, the company said it has initiated calibrated price hikes from Q1FY27, is optimising sourcing between India and international manufacturing facilities for key markets, and is accelerating cost optimisation and efficiency initiatives across the business.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 300 | Dabur India stock surges 4% after Q4 results Additionally, the company board has recommended a final dividend of ₹90.50 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Technical view on Britannia Industries

Harish Jujarey, AVP and head of technical equity research at Prithvi Finmart, said Britannia is currently trading near the 5,550 mark and has faced strong resistance around its 200-DMA, placed near 5,850 levels. The stock continues to exhibit a weak chart structure, indicating limited upside in the near term.