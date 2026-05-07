Brokerage complaints fall despite surge in active stock market investors

NSE data for FY26 show that there were a total of 15,770 complaints against brokerages. This works out to 340 complaints per million on a base of 45.7 million active clients. This is lower than the previous year, which recorded 400 complaints per million active clients. The latest numbers are also lower on a relative basis than a decade ago. There were 900 complaints per million active investors in FY16. The active client base at the time was 5.2 million and has since risen 784 per cent. Likewise, the BSE client base is up 998 per cent to 24 million during the same period. But complaints per million active clients have dropped from 506 in FY16 to 34 in FY25. The BSE data for FY26 are available as of December, which show 15 complaints per million active investors.

Active clients are those who have traded at least once in the last one year. Complaints against brokerages can include non-receipt of funds or documents, or execution of trades without consent, among others.

The processes for much of this have now changed. Amounts outstanding were earlier credited through cheques or demand drafts. This is now largely done electronically directly to investor bank accounts. Documents like contract notes were physically sent earlier. These are now often emailed. Buying and selling of stocks are rarely done through a dealer, with most investors executing trades themselves using an online brokerage portal or through a mobile application. The shift to electronic means has eliminated much of the friction that generated the earlier complaints, said experts.

“The system has improved,” said J R Jagg, who was part of the Ludhiana Retail Investors’ Association between 2006 and 2020. The earlier issues related to trading difficulties have largely been eliminated because of technological upgradation. Grievances now largely emerge if there is a technical snag of any kind, which can be examined through clear audit trails, eliminating any room for disputes, he pointed out.

“Complaints have substantially reduced,” agreed Bhavesh Vora, president of Mumbai-based Investor Education and Welfare Association, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-recognised body. The changing architecture of stock markets, along with the regulator’s interventions for investor education and awareness, has played a role, according to him.

In the old days, investor complaints largely centred around issues such as non-receipt of dividends, or documents not being delivered, said Virendra Jain, founder of investor association Midas Touch, which ran an investor helpline for many years, starting even before the global financial crisis of 2008. There were thousands of complaints then, which could be classified under fewer than a dozen categories, recalled Jain. While moving away from paper instruments may have helped eliminate certain issues, new ones could well emerge, he said.

“Technology has its own problems... That is inevitable,” he added.

Sebi has continued to make changes, such as facilitating investments through the unified payments interface (UPI) block mechanism to eliminate issues relating to investor funds. The mechanism allows investors to block funds in their own bank accounts instead of transferring capital for trading in the secondary market.