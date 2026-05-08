Brokerages remain bullish on BSE, raise target price and estimates

After stellar growth in consolidated net profit and revenue recorded by BSE in the quarter ending March 2026 (Q4FY26), several brokerage houses have revised their earnings estimates for the stock.

The optimism among brokerages is on the back of a surge in the exchange's transaction revenue and gains in market share.

The exchange’s transaction revenue grew 36 per cent on a sequential basis, led by options revenue.

“BSE's options premium market share improved to 27.5 per cent in Q4FY26 from 26.8 per cent in Q3, with premium ADTV (average daily trading volume) reaching Rs 289 billion (+49 per cent QoQ), and further rising to 34 per cent in Apr-26,” noted HDFC Securities in its report.

The brokerage firm has maintained an 'Add' rating with a revised target price of Rs 4,300, up from an earlier target of Rs 3,800.

“The share of longer-dated options increased to 6 per cent, with management targeting further growth through higher institutional participation. We estimate options premium market share of 31/35 per cent in FY27/28E versus 25 per cent in FY26. We raise EPS estimates by 12-14 per cent on higher volume assumptions and project FY26-28E revenue and EPS CAGRs of about 32 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively,” it added.

BSE is aiming to improve its cash market share from 7-8 per cent to double digits, with efforts to increase the number of participating FPIs (foreign portfolio investors) to 800. In the last one year, this has grown from 100 FPIs to 520.

“We raise our earnings estimates by 17/20 per cent for FY27/FY28, factoring in higher volume assumptions based on the robust Mar’26/Apr’26 run rate,” noted Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) in its report.

The brokerage reiterated its 'neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,400 (premised on 40x FY28E EPS).

MOFSL emphasised that it has not baked in any impact from the RBI regulations on proprietary trading.

Nuvama Institutional Equities has also maintained a ‘buy’ rating on the scrip with an upgrade in the target price to Rs 4,570 from the earlier Rs 3,760.

“We are tweaking ADPTV estimates incorporating the early STT hike impact, lifting our FY27E/28E APAT by 12.3/15.9 per cent. Post-NSE listing, there shall be further upgrades in earnings,” it added.

While brokerages remain optimistic, the share price of BSE declined nearly 1.5 per cent on Friday, closing at Rs 3,905 apiece.

According to analysts, BSE’s market share in the monthly premium pool is at 6 per cent, up from 2 per cent a year back. However, the contribution of the monthly volume to the total volume is only around 1.5 per cent to 2 per cent, though it is gradually improving.

While it is gaining market share on expiry-day Thursday, analysts emphasised the need to gain market share on non-expiry days to capture further market share.

It is noteworthy that in the post-earnings call, the exchange shared that Indian Clearing Corporation (ICCL) had an old outstanding receivable of Rs 80 crore from NSE, against which BSE created a provision leading to the spike in other expenses.