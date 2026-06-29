Brokers hold out relief hope ahead of Reserve Bank of India's credit norms

According to sources, a four-member delegation from the broking community met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) Anuradha Thakur on June 24, seeking relief. Brokers, sources further said, have also met officials of the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on the issue.

The RBI’s new framework, which was deferred from April 1, is scheduled to take effect from July 1.

The industry is seeking a separate carveout for liquidity providers, arguing that a withdrawal of liquidity could widen spreads and increase impact costs across the market. Brokers have urged a time-bound relaxation to address the concerns.

The broking community has sought recognition for liquidity providers in designated liquid derivatives contracts, with bank provisions linked to SPAN (standard portfolio analysis of risk) utilisation below 50 per cent of margin, allowing such entities to receive bank-credit treatment under the RBI framework.

They have also sought an interim arrangement, as formal recognition of liquidity providers could take time.

Liquidity providers play a key role in maintaining bid-ask spreads and market depth by continuously quoting prices across market segments. They absorb buy and sell orders, helping institutional and retail investors enter and exit positions with minimal market impact, brokers said.

“The discussions have been very positive, giving hope of some relaxation on the liquidity provider front. They facilitate narrower spreads, help reduce impact costs, support better price discovery, and provide greater financial stability and continuity of liquidity beyond July 1,” said a person familiar with the developments.

While the RBI framework allows funding for market makers, brokers argue that the definition of market making in India remains narrow and is largely restricted to less-liquid segments such as SME platforms.

The industry estimates that bank guarantees account for around ₹1.2 trillion of the ₹11-12 trillion collateral pool maintained with clearing corporations, while intraday funding facilities contribute another ₹80,000 crore. A report by CareEdge Ratings has also said the RBI measures could affect trading volumes and overall market activity.

The broking industry has made several representations to the government, Sebi, and the RBI over the past few months, seeking relaxations following deliberations with the Industry Standards Forum of brokers, which includes representatives from various broking associations.

Sources added that commodity brokers, during the meeting last week, also sought capital gains tax exemption on electronic gold receipts, along with other relaxations, amid measures aimed at curbing gold imports.

Queries emailed to the Ministry of Finance remained unanswered until the time of going to press.

The norms cover guidelines for banks financing acquisitions by Indian corporations, rationalisation of lending limits against shares and units of real estate investment trusts and infrastructure investment trusts, and a principle-based framework for lending to capital market intermediaries (CMIs).

The measures are aimed at preventing bank finance for proprietary trading by brokers. Proprietary trading involves financial institutions, including stock brokers, using their own funds to trade and earn profits. The RBI has said banks should not provide finance to CMIs for acquiring securities on their own account.

According to sources, concerns over the buildup of systemic risks in bank books prompted the RBI to tighten the norms.