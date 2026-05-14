Brokers seek clarity from Sebi on withholding payouts in fraud cases

The issue follows a recent incident in which market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), including the National Stock Exchange (NSE), withheld fund payouts worth around ₹78 crore after getting a police alert related to a complaint about breach of risk management protocols and unauthorised trading in a client account.

The police received the complaint on May 5, following which they directed an immediate halt to the settlement of trades executed that day. “As the impact is wide, extending to over 160 brokers and more than 3,000 clients, the concerns have been discussed with the relevant authorities, including regulators. Discussions are now underway to include provisions in the Securities Markets Code (SMC) Bill to address such instances,” said a person familiar with the matter.

The SMC Bill has been referred to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance. In a notice dated May 6, NSE said payouts to certain clients who were counterparties to the alleged fraudulent transactions in the equity derivatives segment had been withheld and that the matter was being investigated by enforcement authorities. The exchange said the payouts were withheld in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Brokerages seek a clear timeline for resolution in such cases. They have also recommended granting MIIs greater powers to independently assess and act on such matters, rather than relying solely on the pace of investigations by external enforcement agencies.

“A specific timeframe should be prescribed to either continue blocking or release the funds, depending on the merits of the case. There have been several instances where crores of rupees have remained stuck for decades in investor grievance matters because of pending police complaints. MIIs have both the data and market understanding to take more informed decisions in such situations,” another source said.

Sebi did not respond to Business Standard’s email.

“The legal concern here is proportionality. While a freeze may protect complainants and preserve disputed proceeds, it can also penalise innocent counterparties who traded anonymously through a centralised order-matching and clearing system,” said Rohit Jain, managing partner, Singhania & Co.

“The SMC Act should therefore incorporate due process safeguards, including written reasons, notice to affected parties, a maximum freeze period, standards for partial release of funds, immunity for bona fide actions by MIIs, and compensation where freezes are later found to be wrongful. Courts have previously criticised unjustified demat freezes as detrimental to investor confidence,” he said.

Legal experts and brokers also cautioned against blanket restrictions triggered solely by complaints.

“While investor protection is critical, blanket freezing of payouts based merely on complaints can severely affect brokers, market liquidity, and investor confidence if not backed by strict timelines and accountability,” said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal & Associates. She also highlighted the need for accountability in cases involving false or exaggerated complaints that unnecessarily disrupt broker operations.