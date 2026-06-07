Brokers seek RBI carve-out for liquidity providers under new norms

The concerns relate to the RBI framework that requires bank guarantees and intraday funding facilities used for proprietary trading by brokers to be backed by 100 per cent cash or cash-equivalent collateral. The norms are scheduled to take effect on July 1. Industry participants say the objective of curbing bank-funded speculative trading is justified, but contend that the framework fails to distinguish between speculative proprietary positions and market-making or liquidity-providing activities.

“Nobody is asking for speculative activity to be funded by banks. The issue is that liquidity providers, who are largely hedged and facilitate efficient market functioning, are being treated at par with directional tra­ders,” said Ketan Marwadi, a member of the Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI), during an interaction with Business Standard.

Industry representatives said liquidity providers play a critical role in maintaining bid-ask spreads and market depth by continuously quoting prices across market segments.

According to them, these participants absorb buy and sell orders, helping institutional and retail investors enter and exit positions with minimal market impact.

While the RBI framework permits funding for market makers, brokers argue that the definition of market making in India remains narrow and is largely restricted to less-liquid segments such as SME platforms.

“The RBI permits funding for market makers, but there is no formal market-making framework in the cash and derivatives segments (except on SME platforms) under the current regulatory regime. As a result, liquidity providers fall through the cracks,” said Virender Mansukhani, vice-president of CPAI.

The industry has proposed creating separate trading codes for liquidity-provision activities and mon­itoring such positions through margin data shared by clearing corporations. Under the proposal, only highly hedged positions with limited risk exposure would qualify for bank facilities backed by 50 per cent collateral. Liquidity providers, according to the associations, can be identified through margin metrics such as SPAN requirements, which are usually much lower for hedged portfolios than for speculative positions.

The industry estimates that bank guarantees account for roughly ₹1.2 trillion of the ₹11-12 trillion collateral pool maintained with clearing corporations, while intraday funding facilit­ies contribute another ₹80,000 crore.

Market participants said a meaningful share of these facilities supports market-making and arbitrage strategies. Brokers highlighted that the most significant impact of the new rules would be on market quality rather than on proprietary traders themselves. “If access to capital is reduced, liquidity providers will scale back their activity. That will widen bid-ask spreads, increase impact costs and reduce market depth,” Marwadi said.

Mansukhani said impact costs in India are already elevated relative to global markets because of structural factors such as the securities transaction tax and other charges. Any further deterioration in liquidity, he said, could make Indian markets less attractive to large institutional investors, particularly foreign portfolio investors assessing entry and exit costs.

The associations said they have made multiple representations to the RBI, exchanges, clearing corporations and the Industry Standards Forum (ISF), which is currently reviewing the proposal. However, they said they have received no indication from regulators on whether either the implementation timeline or the framework itself could be revised.

The issue

What are the new norms?

From July 1, bank guarantees (BGs) and intraday funding facilities used by brokers for proprietary trading must be backed by 100 per cent cash or cash-equivalent collateral.

Why are brokers concerned?

Broker associations say the framework does not distinguish between speculative proprietary trades and liquidity-providing/market-making activities.Industry participants fear that higher collateral requirements will raise funding costs, forcing liquidity providers to scale back operations, thereby increasing impact costs for investors.

How do brokers want the rules changed?