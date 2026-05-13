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Home / Markets / News / Brokers seek Sebi clarity on payout freezes in fraud-linked cases

Brokers seek Sebi clarity on payout freezes in fraud-linked cases

Market participants have urged Sebi to define timelines and due-process safeguards for payout freezes amid concerns over prolonged restrictions affecting brokers, liquidity and investor confidence

Sebi

The move comes after a recent withholding of ₹78 crore impacted over 160 brokers

Khushboo Tiwari
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

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Several brokers have approached the market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) voicing concerns over the process of withholding payouts, particularly in cases involving alleged fraudulent transactions or unauthorised trading activity.
 
The issue follows a recent incident in which market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), including the National Stock Exchange (NSE), withheld fund payouts worth around Rs 78 crore after receiving a police alert tied to a complaint alleging breaches of risk management protocols and unauthorised trading in a client account.
 
According to sources, the complaint was received on May 5, following which the police directed an immediate halt to settlement of trades executed on the same day.
 
 
“As the impact is wide, extending to over 160 brokers and more than 3,000 clients, the concerns have been discussed with the relevant authorities, including regulators. Discussions are now underway to include provisions in the Securities Market Code (SMC) Bill to address such instances,” said a person familiar with the matter.
 
The SMC Bill is currently under review after having earlier been referred to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance.

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In a notice dated May 6, NSE said payouts to certain clients who were counterparties to the alleged fraudulent transactions in the equity derivatives segment had been withheld and that the matter was under investigation by enforcement authorities. The exchange said the freeze had been imposed in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOPs).
 
Brokerages are now seeking a clearly defined timeline for resolution in such cases. They have also recommended granting MIIs greater powers to independently assess and act on such matters, rather than relying solely on the pace of investigations by external enforcement agencies.
 
“A specific timeframe should be prescribed to either continue blocking or release the funds, depending on the merits of the case. There have been several instances where crores of rupees have remained stuck for decades in investor grievance matters because of pending police complaints. MIIs have both the data and market understanding to take more informed decisions in such situations,” another source said.
 
An emailed query sent to Sebi remained unanswered till press time. “The legal concern here is proportionality. While a freeze may protect complainants and preserve disputed proceeds, it can also penalise innocent counterparties who traded anonymously through a centralised order-matching and clearing system,” said Rohit Jain, Managing Partner, Singhania & Co. 
 
“The SMC Act should therefore incorporate due process safeguards, including written reasons, notice to affected parties, a maximum freeze period, standards for partial release of funds, immunity for bona fide actions by MIIs, and compensation where freezes are later found to be wrongful. Courts have previously criticised unjustified demat freezes as detrimental to investor confidence,” he added.
 
Legal experts and brokers also cautioned against blanket restrictions triggered solely by complaints.  “While investor protection is critical, blanket freezing of payouts based merely on complaints can severely affect brokers, market liquidity, and investor confidence if not backed by strict timelines and accountability,” said Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner, KS Legal & Associates. She also highlighted the need for accountability in cases involving false or exaggerated complaints that unnecessarily disrupt broker operations.
 
“The regulatory approach is clearly shifting from reactive enforcement to preventive control. However, excessive discretion without statutory clarity could invite judicial scrutiny on grounds of arbitrariness and proportionality,” she added.

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Topics : SEBI Brokers Sebi norms fraud

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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