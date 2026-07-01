BSE 500 stocks: Adani Ports, Marico, Ather, Piramal Finance hit new highs

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Marico, Ather Energy, Laurus Labs, Piramal Finance, Solar Industries, Ajanta Pharma and 12 other stocks from the BSE 500 index hit all-time highs in Wednesday’s intra-day trade.

ACME Solar, Aegis Logistics, Granules India, Minda Corp, Welspun Corp, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Acutaas Chemical are among notable stocks to hit new highs today.

Besides these 19 stocks, 8 other stocks from the BSE 500 index hit 52-week highs on the BSE in intra-day trade. The list includes Adani Enterprises, Aurobindo Pharma, GMR Airports, Gujarat Flurochemicals, Oracle Financial Services and Star Health Insurance.

Commenting on the market momentum, Hitesh Tailor, technical research analyst at Choice Broking said supportive global cues and continued strength in domestic institutional buying may help limit downside, though investors are likely to remain selective after the recent corrective phase. Sustaining above key support levels will be crucial for maintaining stability, while a decisive move above immediate resistance could restore bullish momentum in the sessions ahead.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers on June 30, 2026, offloading equities worth ₹2,556 crore, reflecting continued caution among overseas investors. In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak to the sixth consecutive session, purchasing equities worth ₹6,842 crore. The strong domestic inflows continued to absorb foreign selling pressure, providing stability to the broader market despite the day's weakness, said Hitesh Tailor.

Among individual stocks, Aegis Logistics surged 4 per cent to ₹1,221 in intra-day deals. In the past month, the stock price of the company zoomed 58 per cent. The company handles the import, storage and distribution of oil, gas, and chemicals.

On June 17, 2026, Aegis Logistics clarified that the increase in volume seen in the company’s equity shares across exchanges appears to have been on account of interest of investors based on the performance/prospects of the company and is purely market driven. The company has no role in the increase in volume on the stock exchanges.

Share price of Adani Ports hit a new high of ₹1,881.10, gaining 4 per cent in intra-day trade. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock price of Adani Group company has outperformed the market by surging 26 per cent, as compared to 9.6 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Mediterranean Shipping Company's (MSC) arm, Terminal Investment Limited (TIL) signed a definite agreement with Adani Ports, to acquiring a 49 per cent stake in the latter's Adani Vizhinjam Port (AVPPL) for nearly $1.4 billion.