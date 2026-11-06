BSE Capital Goods index slips 4%; Thermax, Apar, Astral tank up to 20%

BSE Capital Goods index movement

BSE Capital Goods index slipped 4 per cent to 68,566.49 in Friday’s intraday trade amid a sharp decline in stock prices of artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks including Thermax , Apar Industries and Astral. These stocks plunged up to 20 per cent on the BSE in intraday trades after reporting disappointing July to September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) earnings.

At 12:24 PM, the BSE Capital Goods index was the top loser among sectoral indices down 3.3 per cent, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.84 per cent.

Among individual stocks, Thermax tanked 20 per cent to ₹2,670 in intraday deals, followed by Astral (12 per cent at ₹1,216.25), Apar Industries (12 per cent at ₹13,783.50), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (9 per cent at ₹734) and Data Patterns India (8 per cent at ₹3,641.25).

GE Vernova T&D India, Supreme Industries, Bharat Dynamics, Kirloskar Oil Engines and Carborundum Universal were down in the range of 5-6 per cent.

Why are capital goods stocks under pressure?

The US markets ended sharply lower on Thursday, with technology and semiconductor stocks leading the losses as investors reassessed the outlook for the AI investment boom.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex hits day's with 900-pt rally; 3M India falls to 52-wk low post Q2 result "The bloodbath in the US markets will impact most other markets today, but India is likely to be the least impacted. The big rout of 5.6 per cent in Nasdaq was triggered on concerns of big slowdown in data centre spending since the Democrats are opposed to massive data centre investment. This tech rout, particularly the sharp deceleration in AI trade will turn out to be beneficial for India,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

“It is important to note that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities for ₹ 35,781 crore in the last five trading days. Despite selling and profit booking by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) the market is likely to remain resilient since FII buying will continue in the changed global market construct,” V K Vijayakumar added.

Meanwhile, Thermax’s Q2FY27 performance remained largely subdued with profit after tax (PAT) down 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Order inflows at ₹3,259 crore was weaker than the estimate of ₹3,720 crore driven by the industrial products segment, which came in as a negative surprise, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said.

The performance remained largely subdued with weak order inflows in Q2FY27, primarily attributable to the Industrial Products segment. The brokerage firm noted that despite management exuding confidence on sustaining double-digit margins in chemicals during the Q1FY27 conference call, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin decreased to 6.5 per cent. Analysts await management commentary on order inflows going ahead and the margin outlook for FY27.

As regards Astral, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said Astral reported weak Q2FY27 results with consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) growing 1 per cent YoY/13 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹260 crore.

EBITDA/kg declined 10 per cent YoY/12 per cent QoQ to ₹31/kg as higher polymer prices in Q2FY27 were passed on to customers only in Q3FY27, resulting in near-term margin pressure. Management maintained their FY27 plumbing guidance of double-digit volume growth and EBITDA margin of 16–18 per cent. Factoring in the near-term volatility in PVC prices, analysts cut the target multiple to 50x (earlier 53x). Modelling in Q2FY27 performance, they cut FY27/29 EPS estimates by 3–4 per cent. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.