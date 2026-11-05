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Home / Markets / News / BSE climbs 5% post Q2; MOFSL raises earnings estimates on volume recovery

BSE climbs 5% post Q2; MOFSL raises earnings estimates on volume recovery

MOFSL has increased its earnings estimates by 3 per cent and 5 per cent for FY27 and FY28, respectively, factoring in the strong volume trajectory witnessed in October.

BSE share price target

BSE climbs 5% post Q2; MOFSL raises earnings estimates on volume recovery

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 10:57 AM IST

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BSE share price target: Shares of BSE Ltd surged over 5 per cent in trade on Thursday after the stock exchange announced its second quarter results (Q2FY27). Also, a broad-based rally in the equity markets further lifted investor sentiment.
 
The stock opened nearly 2 per cent higher at ₹3,665 on the NSE and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹3,773.
 
BSE was among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 and featured among the most actively traded stocks on the NSE by value. As of 10:25 AM, the stock was trading 4.2 per cent higher at ₹3,755, with around four million shares changing hands, translating into a total turnover of ₹1,493.83 crore.
 
 
BSE Q2 results For the September quarter of FY27, BSE has reported a 45 per cent Y-o-Y surge in consolidated net profit to ₹807.52 crore. The exchange posted a net profit of ₹557 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Revenue from operations rose 34 per cent to ₹1,432.66 crore in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal from ₹1,068.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. 

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In the equity cash segment, BSE recorded its highest-ever quarterly Average Daily Turnover (ADTV) of ₹10,494 crore in Q2 FY27.
 
BSE derivatives recorded average daily premium turnover of ₹22,531 crore in the second quarter of FY27, the exchange said in a filing.
 
BSE said that its monthly index options premium ADTV reached an all-time high of ₹35,481 crore in the reporting quarter. 
 
MOFSL raises earnings estimates   Following the results, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has shared a positive view on the counter. Although CAS impacted volumes sequentially, the brokerage said that it expects momentum to recover in H2FY27.
 
The brokerage said that operational leverage resulted in a 6 per cent Ebitda beat, which stood at ₹980 crore, growing 42 per cent Y-o-Y (down 8 per cent Q-o-Q). This led to Ebitda margin of around 400 bps Y-o-Y, at 68.7 per cent.
 
MOFSL has increased its earnings estimates by 3 per cent and 5 per cent for FY27 and FY28, respectively, factoring in strong volume trajectory witnessed in October. It added that recovery in volumes is expected with a partial reversal of CAS in December 2026, supported by better-than-expected operational leverage. BSE share price target  
MOFSL has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on BS stock, with a target price of ₹4,200. 
PL Capital has also tweaked its FY27 operating revenue estimates factoring in recovery of volumes following CAS revision, while the overhang of bank guarantee norms still persists. It expects operating revenue growth of 24 per cent Y-o-Y in FY27E. 
 It expects opex to remain elevated due to continued investments in technology infrastructure and higher clearing & settlement costs linked to rising volumes. The brokerage has reiterated 'Buy' rating on the stock, with a target price of ₹4,015. 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
 

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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 10:48 AM IST