BSE hits 4-month low after Jefferies, Nuvama downgrade stock on CAS risks

Shares of stock exchange BSE fell for the fifth consecutive trading session, ending at ₹3,308 on Tuesday, lower by 0.7 per cent, following downgrades by Jefferies and Nuvama Institutional Equities.

The share has fallen to a four-month low, the lowest since April 13. In August so far, the stock has declined by nearly 9.3 per cent.

Nuvama Research has downgraded the stock to ‘hold’, with a target price of ₹3,240 from the earlier target price of ₹4,090.

A day earlier, Jefferies gave an ‘underperform’ rating with a target price of ₹2,940 on the back of risks arising from an increase in securities transaction tax, RBI bank guarantee norms, and the decline in volumes following the implementation of the closing auction session.

Nuvama, in its report, states that CAS has reset index option volumes to a new low, while the RBI’s bank guarantee norms will begin biting from Q4FY27.

“CAS introduces uncertainty in final settlement due to auction-based closing, reducing the predictability of this decay path. This weakens theta-harvesting strategies and reduces leverage for buyers that previously relied on rapidly falling premiums and reduces seller interest due to uncertainty of option decay—impacting a large part of the ecosystem. The damage is visible as BSE expiry-day contracts fell 33.2% versus 23.6% for non-expiry,” noted Nuvama.

“Our recent call with an F&O trader indicated CAS is resulting in higher losses for domestic prop traders. Note options ADTO (average daily turnover) for NSE and BSE MTD (month-to-date) in Aug 26 was down 14 per cent and 12 per cent vs Jul 26. Option ADTO was down 20-23 per cent for BSE/NSE in Week 2 of CAS vs Week 1,” noted Jefferies in its report.

The report added that prop traders account for 50-60 per cent of the equity options notional turnover. Jefferies added that while the RBI’s tightening of bank guarantee norms will not have an immediate impact, it could adversely impact premium turnover by up to 10 per cent over the next year.

Jefferies expects the average daily turnover to recover from the second half of FY27, with stabilisation in CAS.