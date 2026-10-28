BSE, Lenskart: Motilal Oswal stock ideas across large-, mid- and small-caps

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Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research DeskTarget Price: ₹500Kotak Mahindra Bank's growth outlook remains healthy, supported by sustained traction across retail, SME and corporate lending, technology-led operational improvements and strong deposit mobilisation.Management expects loan growth of approximately 1.5–2.0x nominal GDP, with further NIM recovery anticipated as surplus FCNR(B) liquidity is deployed and repo-rate transmission benefits floating-rate advances. Improving unsecured portfolio performance and stable credit costs further support the outlook.In 2QFY27, standalone PAT increased 29.5 per cent YoY to INR42.1b, while net interest income grew 15.7 per cent YoY to INR84.6b. Advances and deposits grew 24.8 per cent and 23.2 per cent YoY, respectively. However, NIM declined 22bp QoQ to 4.31 per cent, and the CASA ratio fell to 38.2 per cent.Asset quality improved, with GNPA/NNPA at 1.04 per cent/0.24 per cent and credit costs moderating to 0.35 per cent. For FY26–FY28E, standalone NII and PAT are projected to grow at approximately 19.7 per cent and 24.1 per cent CAGRs, respectively. The bank is expected to deliver RoA of 2.07 per cent in FY27E, supported by healthy loan growth, operating leverage and lower credit costs.Target Price: ₹4,000BSE's F&O notional ADTO surged 85 per cent in Oct'26MTD from the post-CAS reset in Aug'26 (-34 per cent MoM). The partial CAS reversal effective 7-Dec-26 provides an additional regulatory catalyst, supporting our FY27 ADTO estimate of INR216t (+16 per cent YoY).Premium turnover market share has exceeded 30 per cent, while the premium-to-notional (P/N) ratio has improved to ~14bp from 6–7bp in 2023–24, versus 20bp+ for NSE. Greater institutional participation, longer-dated contracts and product expansion offer further upside to premium ADTO growth.We raise our estimates to a 27 per cent FY26-28 PAT CAGR on a 23 per cent revenue CAGR, supported by the strong volume run-rate, the likely benefit of the CAS reversal and the benefit of NSE listing on cash volumes. A sustained volume recovery combined with an improving P/N ratio could drive a further ~20 per cent increase in FY28E PAT.Target Price: ₹870Indian Hotel's 2QFY27 revenue grew 22 per cent YoY (5 per cent beat); EBITDA rose 24 per cent, with margins expanding 50 bps to 28.4 per cent. Standalone hotel business remained strong, with revenue up 26 per cent and RevPAR increasing 28 per cent to ₹13,860, driven by a 19 per cent rise in average room rates and 700 bps improvement in occupancy.A strong expansion pipeline of 34,800 keys, with 81 per cent of the signed pipeline under asset-light models, supports sustained growth momentum. IH expects its international portfolio to improve in H2FY27, supported by the completion of renovation work at key properties and a gradual recovery in demand.IH raised its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 15–17 per cent from 12–14 per cent, supported by resilient domestic travel, MICE events, weddings and growth in asset-light management contracts. We expect IH’s performance to continue its uptrend, with a CAGR of 14 per cent/15 per cent/19 per cent in revenue/EBITDA/adj. PAT over FY26-28.Target Price: ₹800Lenskart's vertically integrated manufacturing, automated production, omnichannel presence and house-of-brands strategy provide a differentiated competitive advantage in an underpenetrated eyewear market. Strong unit economics, with sub-10-month store payback and over 33 per cent store EBITDA margins, support expansion toward approximately 4,500 India stores by FY29.International profitability is improving despite higher marketing expenditure, while operating leverage should drive further margin expansion. We estimate revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGRs of 27 per cent, 46 per cent and 59 per cent, respectively, over FY26–29E.Target Price: ₹1,430Symbiotec Pharmalab is moving beyond its steroidal API roots into an integrated platform spanning APIs, fermentation-led CDMO and complex injectables. The API franchise remains the anchor, with 38.2 per cent global volume share in corticosteroids, 200+ customers across 40+ countries and exports contributing 67 per cent of FY26 revenue.The company is building chemistry- and fermentation-based capacity as a CDMO platform in precision fermentation, industrial biotechnology and biologics, targeting a USD50b addressable market. Long-standing customer relationships, regulatory capabilities and contracted business give growth visibility, with commercialisation of new capacities and higher utilisation as the key execution drivers.CDMO revenue is estimated to rise to INR 5.3b by FY29 from INR 11m, while injectables could reach INR 3.3b from INR 331m. With cumulative capex of INR16.7b by FY27, focus shifts to commercialisation. We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at a CAGR of 33 per cent/33 per cent/37 per cent over FY26-29, lifting RoE to 17 per cent.Target Price: ₹165Urban Company's core India services business is gaining momentum supported by supply densification and better partner utilization with Net Transaction Value (NTV) growing 26.3 per cent YoY in 2QFY27, contribution margin improving to 22 per cent and adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 3.5 per cent.InstaHelp offers significant growth potential, with estimated monthly demand of 20-25mn orders versus current industry volumes of 5-6mn, while pricing normalisation, customer retention and better professional utilisation remain key to improving unit economics.The proposed ₹25bn fundraise, against an existing ₹19bn balance sheet, provides strategic flexibility for selective acquisitions across existing businesses and geographies. Management reiterated the consolidated adjusted EBITDA breakeven target of 3QFY28.