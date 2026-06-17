BSE-listed firms' mcap tops $5 trillion on easing oil price concerns

The total mcap of BSE-listed firms on Wednesday stood at $5.03 trillion.

Brent crude was trading at $79.32 on Wednesday. It declined 15.5 per cent in the last six sessions.

The gains have been driven by a rally in the broader mid and smallcap stocks and by recent optimism about a permanent resolution to the West Asia geopolitical crisis.

The benchmark Sensex is 10.1 per cent away from its all-time closing high and the Nifty is 8.5 per cent away.

The broader Nifty Midcap 100 is 0.7 per cent away from its new closing high and the Nifty Small Cap 100 is 5.3 per cent away.

The total mcap in dollar terms is $375 billion, or 7 per cent away from its all-time high it hit in July 4, 2025.

The US and Iran agreed on a framework to end their war, and a 60-day window to discuss pressing issues like the future of Iran’s nuclear programme.

Further, as part of the agreement, the US would end its blockade of Iran, and the Strait of Hormuz, the key chokepoint for oil flows, would be reopened.

The market breadth on Wednesday was strong, with 2,323 stocks advancing and 1,956 declining. The broader Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.52 per cent, and Nifty Small Cap 100 was up 0.79 per cent.