Capital market stocks advanced up to 9 per cent on Wednesday. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Nifty Capital Markets gained 3.9 per cent, logging an intra-day high at 5,144.25.

At 1:20 PM, out of 17 stocks, 16 shares were trading positive. Individually, among others, Groww gained 7 per cent, Angel One gained 5.7 per cent, MCX, 360 One Wam rose 4 per cent and BSE advanced 3 per cent . In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was up 1.55 per cent at 24,211.30.

Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist, WealthMills Securities, believes the positive sentiments around the peace talks between the US and Iran will help in capital expenditure revival which could aid capital market stocks.

Capex revival usually happens through lower uncertainty, lower energy costs, and better business confidence.

READ | Adani Power, NTPC among 5 power stocks that can rally up to 24%: Analysts Overall positive market sentiments also pushed the capital market stocks higher. Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed a sharp rebound amid optimism over the resumption of the US-Iran peace talks. The BSE Sensex recorded a day’s high at 78,270.42, up 1,422.85 points or 1.85 per cent, and NSE Nifty50 gained 438.25 points or 1.8 per cent to an intra-day high at 24,280.9.

Talks to end the war between the US, Israel, and Iran could resume in Pakistan over the ​next two days, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, after the collapse of negotiations over the weekend prompted ​Washington to impose a blockade on Iranian ports.

Further, Kotak Institutional Equities expects capital market players like brokers and exchanges are likely to outperform as higher volatility boosts trading activity, while asset management companies (AMCs) and wealth firms may lag since they are more dependent on market levels in the January-March (Q4FY26) quarter.

AMCs could face weaker profitability due to mark to market (MTM) pressure despite stable retail inflows, although ICICI Prudential AMC, Nippon, and HDFC AMC may see relatively better asset under management (AUM) growth. CAMS is expected to outperform KFin on most metrics. Meanwhile, 360 One may report sequentially weaker results due to MTM impact and lower transaction income, whereas brokers benefit from strong retail participation, with Groww likely to post the strongest quarter among peers. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages and analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.