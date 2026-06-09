Nifty Outlook: Should you sell on rise or buy dips? Here's what experts say
Technical analysts caution that the short-term trend for Nifty remains weak, and the index could extend the fall toward 22,800-22,700 levels in the coming sessions.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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The NSE Nifty 50 index has slipped over 6 per cent from its April high of 24,602, and is now seen testing the 23,000-mark for the fourth straight month. On Tuesday, the Nifty opened with a positive gap of 70-odd points at 23,195, and quoted around 23,240 levels - up 0.5 per cent in morning deals. The BSE Sensex was up 370 points or 0.5 per cent at 73,900 levels. Despite the market pullback, experts reckon that uncertain geopolitical conditions, coupled with high crude oil prices and a weaker rupee continue to weigh on the market sentiment. "Elevated geopolitical risks, currency concerns and volatility levels suggest traders may continue to adopt a cautious approach until clearer directional triggers emerge," says Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder of Livelong Wealth. Technical analysts believe the market structure looks weak on charts, and the Nifty may drift lower in the coming days. READ | IT stocks crash up to 36% from Feb peak; should you buy?
Nifty Outlook: Here's what market experts have to say.Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities highlights that the Nifty on the daily and intraday charts, is holding a lower top formation, which supports further weakness from the current levels. He believes that as long as the Nifty remains below 23,250, weak sentiment is likely to continue. On the downside, Chouhan sees immediate support for the Nifty at 22,950, below which the next support is projected at 22,800 levels. On similar lines, Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities believes that bears remain firmly in control as the Nifty slipped below the crucial 23,250-23,300 support zone.
Technically, the analyst says the Nifty has broken below its recent consolidation base and continues to trade below the 10-DEMA, currently placed near 23,460, reflecting a weak short-term trend. Among the key momentum oscillators, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped to around 36, indicating deteriorating momentum and strengthening bearish sentiment, warns Dhameja. Going ahead, the analyst from SAMCO Securities reckons that, as long as the Nifty remains below 23,250–23,300 zone, a sell-on-rise strategy remains favourable. "On the downside, a follow-through move below 23,100 could accelerate selling pressure towards 22,800 and 22,700 levels, while only a sustained recovery above 23,300 would ease the immediate bearish outlook," says Dhameja. Meanwhile, analysts at Bajaj Broking believe that the Nifty is quoting near its crucial support area of 23,000-23,200, which is the confluence of the April bullish gap area and the 61.8 per cent retracement of the previous pullback (22,182-24 ,601). The brokerage expects the Nifty to consolidate in the 23,000 - 23,550 range in the coming sessions; but cautions that a breach below 23,000 could signal extension of the current decline towards 22,800 and 22,600 levels.
Key levels on Sensex to watchThe BSE Sensex has declined over 7 per cent or around 5,800 points from its April high of 79,367 levels. At current levels (73,500), from a technical perspective, the Sensex managed to hold above the crucial 72,750–73,000 support zone, despite sharp intraday volatility, says Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking. The recovery from recent lows indicates buying interest at lower levels; however, the analyst cautions that the inability to sustain near the intraday high suggests that bears continue to remain active at higher levels. On the upside, Tailor sees the 73,900–74,000 zone as an immediate resistance area. He reckons that a sustained move above this hurdle will be required to improve the near-term sentiment. "As long as the Sensex holds above the 72,750–73,000 support zone, intermittent pullback rallies may continue. However, a decisive move above 73,900–74,000 is required to regain bullish momentum, while a breach of support could trigger further downside pressure in the near term," says Tailor. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:51 AM IST