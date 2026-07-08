Realty index up 43% from 2026 low, turns positive YTD; what lies ahead?
The BSE Realty index turned positive on an YTD basis in July, having gained over 43% from its calendar year low. Analysts flag a positive bias in the short-term, but caution over long-term; here's why
Rex Cano Mumbai
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The BSE Realty index slipped 1.34 per cent in Wednesday's intra-day trade amid a weak bias in the broader market following fresh US-Iran tensions. In the broader market, the Sensex and the Nifty dipped around 0.7 per cent each. The Realty index rallied nearly 10 per cent thus far in July, and hit a fresh calendar year high at 7,110 in trades yesterday (Tuesday). In the process, the index also turned positive on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. At 10:30 AM, on Wednesday, the BSE Realty index recouped losses and quoted with a gain of 0.8 per cent at 7,017. In the process, the index was up 3.1 per cent for the calendar year 2026, while the Nifty Realty index added 2.8 per cent. According to the BSE data, the BSE Realty index has surged 43.4 per cent from its calendar year low of 4,957 hit in April 2026. In fact, as much as the 40 per cent rally has taken place in the near financial year FY27. In comparison, the BSE benchmark Sensex has gained 8 per cent so far in FY27. Among individual stocks, Lodha Developers from the BSE Realty index is the top gainer, up 63 per cent thus far in FY27. It is followed by Prestige Estates (up 48.5 per cent), Godrej Properties (up 38.7 per cent) and The Phoenix Mills (up 37.7 per cent) as of July 7, shows ACE Equity data. Oberoi Realty, Anant Raj and DLF were the other major movers, up 29 - 34 per cent. While all 10 BSE Realty stocks are seen holding gains in the new financial year. Stocks like Brigade Enterprises (down 22.1 per cent), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 15.6 per cent), DLF (down 5.3 per cent) and Anant Raj (down 1.7 per cent) trade on a negative note on a YTD basis even as the BSE Realty turned positive, shows data. Despite the recent gains, analysts at Axis Securities believe that the BSE Realty index is in a downtrend, trending within a 'down-sloping-channel' confirming a lower-top and bottom formation.
(Source: Axis Securities)
Having said that, the recent chart pattern, wherein the index closed above its previous month's high, and is seen sustaining above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages, suggests a likely short- to medium-term uptrend, said Axis Securities in its monthly report. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Analysts at the brokerage firm reckon that minor corrections toward the supply zone should be viewed as accumulation opportunity for investors. Adding that, the monthly strength indicator (RSI) is in positive terrain, quoting above the reference line, which signals rising strength in the short-term timeframe. To conclude, even as the brokerage firm notes that Realty index is in a downtrend on the monthly time-frame; the short-term time-frames such as the daily and weekly charts suggests at a likely positive bias in the near-term. ALSO READ: Top realty stock bets by Motilal Oswal As a trading strategy, Axis Securities reckons that as long as the BSE Realty index holds above 6,600 on a weekly closing basis, the index can potentially rally to 6,900 - 7,300 - 7,500 levels in the coming months. On the downside, the brokerage sees crucial support around 6,200 - 6,000 - 5,800 levels, which can be considered as an accumulation zone. Among individual stocks, Axis Securities flag Prestige Estates, The Phoenix Mills and Godrej Properties as bullish stocks; and has a 'Neutral' view on Sobha, Brigade Enterprises, Sunteck Realty, Lodha Developers, DLF and Embassy Developments. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.
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Topics : Market technicals Nifty Realty Index Real estate stocks Real estate firms DLF Sobha Ltd Prestige Estates Lodhas Developers Phoenix Mills Godrej Properties
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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 11:03 AM IST