BSE shares down 3% today; is it the NSE IPO impact? What expert says

BSE share price: Stock exchange platform BSE fell 3 per cent on Friday after its peer, National Stock Exchange (NSE), announced the price band for its initial public offering (IPO), paving the way for its listing on Dalal Street. Meanwhile, concerns around the impact on volumes from the recently implemented closing auction mechanism (CAS) also kept sentiment in check. Weak stock market sentiment further contributed to the decline.

BSE shares fell to the day's low of ₹3,193.20 as against the last close of ₹3,306, down 3.4 per cent. At the same time, NSE barometer Nifty quoted almost 1 per cent lower in morning deals.

As of 10.10 am, BSE shares were down 3.17 per cent at Rs 3,201.10 while Nifty 50 was lower by 0.83 per cent at 22,282. Nearly 1.19 million shares of the company had exchanged hands so far. So far this month, BSE shares have lost 3 per cent after a 10 per cent decline in August.

NSE IPO: A key trigger behind decline?

Analysts attribute some selling in BSE shares seen today to NSE's IPO. They said as NSE edges closer to market debut, BSE would not remain the only listed player.

NSE last evening announced the price band for its mega ₹22,500 crore issue at ₹1,700-1,785 per share. READ MORE

At the top of the band, NSE sits roughly 9 per cent below ₹1,970 at which the unlisted shares changed hands last week, and on FY26 profit of ₹10,302 crore, it puts the dominant exchange at roughly low-forties times earnings, said Harshal Dasani, buisness head at INVasset PMS. BSE, meanwhile, trades near 53 times. Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura, said that with NSE's valuation discovery happening through the IPO, the premium attached to BSE is going away. He further noted that BSE valuation was quite stretched, and if you use the same valuation metric for BSE and NSE, then the former could slip further.

"When the largest comparable in your sector prices below your multiple, your multiple has to answer, and that repricing starts the day the band is known. The second is the calendar. An issue this size opening next week pulls institutional and high-net-worth capital toward it, and the cleanest way to make room is to sell the listed proxy first," he added.

CAS chaos persists Additionally, analysts believe that the CAS mechanism has been disrupted, which has shaken investor confidence and as a result, volumes are getting impacted. Bernstein, recently joined brokerages Jefferies and Nuvama is sharing concerns around BSE stock. The global brokerage initiated coverage on the stock earlier this week with an underperform tag, saying that BSE's volume growth has softened, and FY28/29 growth will normalise to mid-teens as market volumes moderate & market share shifts peak out. Additionally, analysts believe that the CAS mechanism has been disrupted, which has shaken investor confidence and as a result, volumes are getting impacted.

"We are ~9 per cent behind the Street on Q2FY27 volumes, and ~2-4 per cent behind on FY27-29 earnings. Growth normalizing off a cliff & impending earnings cuts will likely pressure BSE’s valuations. We value BSE at ~32x FY28 EPS," it said.

Jefferies earlier gave an “underperform” rating with a target price of ₹2,940 on the back of risks arising from an increase in the Securities Transaction Tax, bank guarantee norms by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the decline in volumes following the implementation of the closing auction session (CAS). Nuvama downgraded BSE to “hold” with a target price of ₹3,240 from its earlier projection of ₹4,090. READ MORE

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