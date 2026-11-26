BSE up 50% in 2026; can it hit ₹5,000 in 2027? Here's what brokerages say
Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments sees limited upside for the BSE stock from here on but adds that the bias is likely to remain favourable as long as it holds above ₹3,836.
Rex Cano Mumbai
Listen to This Article
Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. BSE share price has logged strong gains in the calendar year 2026, thus far, despite sharp volatility. In February 2026, the stock hit a low of ₹2,377, from where it rallied to a record high of ₹4,447 - up 87 per cent in May. The stock, thereafter, corrected but continues to hold a strong 49.5 per cent gain in 2026. On Thursday, BSE quoted 4 per cent higher at 3,935 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Given this background, can BSE share price witness a similar strong run in 2027? Here's what technical and fundamental analysts say. Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited says that today's strong pullback after 5 days of trades below the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) points to the possibility of a fresh up move that ideally targets ₹4,000-4,300 levels.
James, however, does not foresee a sustained rise beyond the above mentioned levels, as he flags that several resistances are lined up ahead, with oscillators less convincing toward a directional upside right away.
ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 600 pts, Nifty above 25,900; Glenmark Pharma hits 52-week highThat said, the analyst reckons that the stock may display a favourable bias as long as it holds ₹3,836 (the 10-day SMA) on a closing basis.
HDFC Securities upgrades BSE stock to 'Buy'; sets TP at ₹4,450Analysts at HDFC Securities have upgraded the BSE stock from an 'Add' rating to 'Buy' with a target price (TP) of ₹4,450 (₹4,180 earlier), rolling forward to 40x Dec-28E core EPS plus net cash ex-SGF and the CDSL stake. The brokerage says the upgrade is led by volume recovery, supportive regulation (CAS 2.0), continued (albeit slower) options market share gains, a lower Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF) requirement and BSE's ability to grow faster than the industry. ALSO READ | BSE shares gain 3%, hit 4-month high on HDFC Securities' upgrade Analysts add that the current estimates do not factor in upside from cash market share gains, an index options price hike, co-location monetization, or the scaling up of index futures and stock futures and options segments. Following Q2FY27 earnings, the brokerage estimates 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in revenue. The EPS estimates are now 13.3/11.7/12.1 per cent above Sep estimates, reflecting the faster-than-expected recovery. "We value BSE at 40x Dec-28E core EPS of ₹105.5, add net cash ex-SGF of ₹118/share and the CDSL stake at ₹95/share to arrive at a TP of ₹4,450. The stock is trading at 43.9/37.7x FY27/28E EPS, and trades at ~5 per cent discount to NSE," said HDFC Securities in its report. Meanwhile, the NSE share price trades at record high levels at ₹2,400 on Wednesday, rallying over 46 per cent from its post-listing low of ₹1,640 hit on October 23. In the same period, the BSE share price gained 21.9 per cent.
More From This Section
Topics : BSE stocks Markets Market technicals technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies NSE IPO BSE NSE Trading calls
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 26 2026 | 11:04 AM IST