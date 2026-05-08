BSE stock dips despite 85% revenue jump in Q4; Motilal Oswal raises target

BSE share price today

Shares of BSE Ltd declined on Friday as investors resorted to profit booking after a largely in-line quarter. BSE shares slipped 3.3 per cent to ₹3,832.3 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), but trimmed losses to quote 1 per cent down around 11 AM.

Around 6 million shares, worth ₹2,351.9 crore, have so far changed hands on the counter on the NSE.

By comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 was trading 0.4 per cent lower at the same time.

In the January to March 2026 quarter , BSE Ltd clocked an operating revenue of approximately ₹1,560 crore, reflecting a growth of 85 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 26 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

The improvement was driven by 114 per cent Y-o-Y growth in transaction charges, while revenue from services to corporates declined 5 per cent Y-o-Y.

BSE said growth in transaction charges was driven by 138 per cent, 24 per cent, and 35 per cent Y-o-Y growth in derivative, cash, and Star MF revenue, respectively.

As for the decline in revenue from services to corporates, the exchange attributed the same to a 34-per cent Y-o-Y decline in listing processing fees.

But, a strong IPO pipeline for FY27, with more than 250 applications lined up, provides visibility of revenue growth, the exchange said.

For FY26, BSE’s revenue grew 63 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,830 crore.

The exchange’s Ebitda more-than-doubled Y-o-Y to ₹1,060 crore in Q4FY26, with margin at 67.9 per cent versus 57.2 per cent in Q4FY25.

Its PAT grew 61 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹800 crore during the quarter and 87 per cent to ₹2,475 crore,

during the year.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates That apart, BSE said Cash ADTO grew 65 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,990 crore, while premium ADTO rose 145 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹28,900 crore in Q4FY26, backed by an increase in trading of longer-tenure monthly contracts.

BSE growth plans

BSE Ltd’s management said it aims to expand into commodity derivatives soon with a focus on building differentiated products rather than competing solely on expiry-day positioning.

Further, it has received approvals for the launch of three new monthly index derivatives with the IT-focused index derivatives scheduled to be launch on May 11, 2026.

Motilal Oswal on BSE stock outlook

MOFSL analysts have raised their BSE share price target to ₹4,400, implying an 11 per cent upside in the stock from current levels, as BSE, they believe, continues to demonstrate broad-based growth across key segments, supported by improving institutional participation, stable retail activity, and structural expansion in STAR MF and index businesses.

“The exchange’s continued investment in technology, data infrastructure, and product diversification is expected to strengthen its competitive positioning and support long-term earnings visibility,” they said.

Consequently, MOFSL has raised earnings estimates by 17 per cent for FY27 and 20 per cent for FY28, factoring in higher volume assumptions based on the robust March and April 2026 run rate.

The brokerage, however, has maintained its ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock, staying watchful of any impact from the RBI’s regulations on proprietary trading. =============