BSE to replace Wipro in Nifty 50 index from Sep 30 after semi-annual review
BSE's inclusion follows NSE Indices' semi-annual review and is based on its higher six-month average free-float market capitalisation compared with Wipro
BS Reporter
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Stock exchange BSE will be included in the Nifty 50 index as part of the semi-annual review by NSE Indices, replacing IT firm Wipro, with the changes effective September 30, 2026.
The scrip had rallied 4 per cent on Monday in anticipation of the inclusion, ending at ₹3,596 apiece.
The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices said the reshuffle follows periodic review norms for broad market indices.
BSE’s inclusion is based on its higher six-month average free-float market capitalisation, which stood at ₹1.40 trillion. This is at least 1.5 times the corresponding figure for Wipro, the smallest constituent being replaced, which had an average free-float market capitalisation of ₹55,930 crore.
The exchange noted that other eligible companies, including TVS Motor Company and Divi’s Laboratories, were not considered for inclusion because their average free-float market capitalisation did not meet the required threshold relative to the lowest-ranked existing constituents after the exclusion.
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Eligibility criteria also require stocks to be available for trading in NSE’s futures and options segment.
The replacement will also apply to the Nifty50 Equal Weight index, in line with index methodology.
NSE Indices also announced several changes in the constituents of the Nifty 100, Nifty 500, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Smallcap 250, Nifty Next 50, among others.
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Topics : BSE NSE
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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:24 PM IST