Stock exchange BSE will be included in the Nifty 50 index as part of the semi-annual review by NSE Indices, replacing IT firm Wipro, with the changes effective September 30, 2026.

The scrip had rallied 4 per cent on Monday in anticipation of the inclusion, ending at ₹3,596 apiece.

The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices said the reshuffle follows periodic review norms for broad market indices.

BSE’s inclusion is based on its higher six-month average free-float market capitalisation, which stood at ₹1.40 trillion. This is at least 1.5 times the corresponding figure for Wipro, the smallest constituent being replaced, which had an average free-float market capitalisation of ₹55,930 crore.