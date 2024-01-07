Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Budget 2024: What fintech companies are expecting from FM Sitharaman

They hope for provisions to ease financial burden on fintechs and tax-saving benefits to startups

govt spending, fiscal budget, budget
Premium

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian fintechs and associated entities are hoping that the Union Budget 2024 will provide a boost and empower firms to extend their reach beyond Tier-II regions, with an emphasis on supporting enterprises led by women. The fintech industry, which has witnessed regulatory reforms over the last year, expects the Budget, scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, will further encourage financial inclusion, empower micro-small-medium enterprises (MSMEs) with lending solutions, and push for upskilling initiatives for the country’s young workforce.

Most people feel the Budget 2024, a Vote on Account, will have no major

Also Read

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: Budget preparation, its purpose, halwa ceremony, presentation

Budget Speech: All you need to know about the FM's address to Parliament

Budget 2024: How India's Railway Budget has changed over the years

FPIs infuse Rs 4,800 cr in equities in first week of Jan on economic boost

M-cap of 6 of 10 most valued firms declines by Rs 57,408 cr; TCS takes hit

Markets to take cues from quarterly earnings of TCS, Infosys, say analysts

CMAI, UK-based VCMI partner to help stakeholders in carbon credit trading

Dollar flat after mixed US data, on pace for best weekly gain since July

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Fintech sector MSMEs Budget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon