Bull's eye historic peak following half of Nifty 500 stocks crossed 200-DMA

Now, when the indices have reached fresh yearly highs, stocks crossing or hovering near their 200-DMA shall see added upward momentum, with price action beginning to display eye-catching up move.

Following a sharp reversal at the end of the April series, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 took a breather near to their respective the 200-day moving average (DMA) before offering the next leg of upside few sessions ago.