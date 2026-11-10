Bullish signals! GIFT Nifty jumps 1% as crude oil prices test $90/bbl

While the Indian stock market remained closed for trading on Tuesday on account of Diwali Balipratipada , a gap-up start for the bulls cannot be ruled out tomorrow (Wednesday) once trading resumes, as oil prices slide sharply and test the $90 per barrel mark.

GIFT Nifty futures were up 270 points or 1.08 per cent at 25,314.50 around 3 PM, signalling a firm start for Dalal Street bulls on Wednesday. Shares of crude-linked stocks will also be on the radar.

Elevated oil prices have been a major market headwind in the last few months as India remains the world's third-biggest importer and consumer of crude. However, recent comments from US President Donald Trump have raised hopes of a de-escalation in the West Asia war, pulling oil prices lower.

Trump said on Monday that he plans to hold off on new military strikes against Iran for the time being after appeals from countries in the region, including from Qatar's prime minister in White House talks.

Subsequently, in Tuesday's trade, Brent and WTI crude futures slipped over 2 per cent to $90.5 a barrel and $85.03 a barrel, respectively.

This could further improve sentiment towards the Indian stock markets, especially in light of the recent buying seen from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and lend strength to the Indian rupee.

A decline in oil could also influence the ​interest rate outlook amid easing inflation fears. The US-Israeli war with Iran, which erupted at the end of February, has stoked inflationary concerns across the globe, spurring major central banks to raise rates in recent months.

ALSO READ: HSBC upgrades Indian equities to 'overweight', cuts China to 'neutral' In the last eight of nine trading sessions, Sensex and Nifty have ended higher, rising over 10 per cent each. The Nifty 50 reclaimed the 25,000 mark during this bull run, and its 30-stock counterpart Sensex crossed the 81,000 mark.

Global brokerages are also turning more bullish on a revival in Indian stocks, with Citi raising its end-2027 Nifty 50 ​target to 28,000 and HSBC upgrading the market to "overweight."

"Decent earnings, lower oil prices and more measured AI spending are aligning to support India, with a potential rotation from crowded AI trades adding to foreign inflows," ‌said Citi analysts. READ MORE

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.