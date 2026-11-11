Bulls in action! Sensex zooms 1,300 pts intraday; oil, FII buying aid rally

Stock market today, Sensex today: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 opened higher on Wednesday amid a correction in crude oil prices and heavy buying in financial stocks. Improving FII participation also supported the market sentiment.

The BSE Sensex made an intraday high of 82,427, up 1,321 points, or 1.6 per cent. Similarly, the 50-share Nifty benchmark touched a high of 25,399, up 355 points, or 1.42 per cent.

Experts said that strong FII participation in the past few sessions and better-than-expected corporate earnings are supporting the market rally. VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said that the sharp drop in crude oil prices is a relief for India.

"This surge was triggered mainly by aggressive FII buying. The dramatic change in the market environment was triggered by positive global cues for India from the weakening of the AI trade," he said.

As of 9:35 AM, the BSE Sensex was up 1,292 points, or 1.59 per cent, at 82,399, while the Nifty 50 traded 349 points, or 1.39 per cent, higher at 25,393.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Stock market today, Sensex today rally: Key reasons Today's morning rally lifted the all-India market capitalisation by more than ₹4 trillion to ₹512.2 trillion. The market capitalisation of BSE listed companies stood at ₹507.2 trillion on Monday.

Oil prices fall: Oil prices fell to two-month lows in the previous session, as the market swung between hopes for a ​de-escalation in the US-Iran war. At the last check, Brent futures climbed 0.78 per cent to $92.20 a ‌barrel. US WTI crude traded at $86.53.

"The drop in Brent crude to $92 is an additional macro relief for India," VK Vijayakumar said.

Easing geopolitical tensions: US President Donald Trump has downplayed the ​need for additional military action against Iran "at this point," easing ​fears of sustained supply disruptions from the West Asia. However, Trump, in a Reuters interview and a later appearance in the White House press briefing room, said he plans to keep up a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz for ‌now.

FPI inflows: VK Vijayakumar said that FPIs have turned aggressive buyers in the Indian stock market. In the past eight trading days, they pumped in over ₹55,000 crore into equities, the highest net inflows in the past six years.

"Given the new favourable environment for the Indian market, FIIs are likely to continue buying, imparting resilience to the frontline stocks in banking/financials, telecom, capital goods, select auto and pharmaceutical majors. This rally, which has more steam left, will be led again by large-caps," he said.

Banking & financial services shine: Today's rally was led by heavy buying in banking, and financial services stocks. At the last check, the Nifty Bank index was up1,080 points, or 1.81 per cent at 60,821. All the 14 stocks of the Nifty Bank index traded higher. Similarly, the Nifty Financial Services gained 1.65 per cent, with 19 out of 20 stocks trading in the positive territory.

Strong earnings: VK Vijayakumar said that it is important to note that the real fundamental support to the rally has come from the better-than-expected Q2 results. The near 24 per cent earnings growth in Nifty 50 in Q2 is a 12 quarter high and has compressed the forward PE for Nifty 50 to fair levels.