Bulls in charge! Sensex, Nifty 50 zoom 4% in 2 days; investors gain ₹17 trn

Stock market indices Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their previous session's rally on Wednesday, tracking a sharp fall in crude oil prices amid rising hopes of de-escalation in the West Asia conflict. As of 11:30 AM, the BSE benchmark was up 1,503 points, or 2.03 per cent, to trade at 75,571. The NSE Nifty index reclaimed the 23,000 mark, climbing 472 points, or 2.06 per cent, to quote at 23,385.

During the day, the Sensex touched a high of 75,735.59, up 1,667.14 points, or 2.25 per cent. Likewise, the Nifty 50 hit an intraday peak of 23,434.75, up 522 points, or 2.3 per cent.

In the past two trading sessions, the Sensex has surged more than 2,600 points, or nearly 4 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty 50 index has added more than 900 points, or 4 per cent.

Sectorally, all indices traded in green, with Consumer Durables and Realty jumping more than 3 per cent each. The Nifty Auto, Metal, and Chemicals indices were the other major gainers. Broader markets relatively outperformed the benchmarks, with both Nifty Midcap 100 moving northward by 2.2 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 surging 2.7 per cent.

However, the India VIX remained elevated at 24.7. According to Axis Securities, despite the volatility cooling, a VIX near 25 remains historically elevated, and a sustained breach of the 23,500 level is needed to confirm a structural trend reversal.

Today's buying made investors wealthier by ₹9.5 trillion, as the total market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies surged to ₹431.74 trillion, compared with the previous session's all-India market capitalisation of ₹422.23 trillion.

In the past two sessions, the market cap has grown by more than ₹17 trillion, up from Monday's m-cap of ₹414.52 trillion.

Here's why markets are rising today:

Signs of de-escalation in West Asia tensions: Reports of potential progress in US-Iran talks have raised hopes of easing geopolitical tensions and improved investor sentiment. US President Donald Trump said progress was being made toward ending the conflict and that a settlement proposal had been delivered to Tehran, according to a Reuters report. However, Iran denied that direct talks were underway.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, said hope is returning to the market with indications of de-escalation in the conflict.

"Remarks from President Trump and from the Iranian regime indicate that the conflict might end soon. Particularly, the reiteration from Iran that “non-hostile ships can transit the Strait of Hormuz” is good news that will mitigate India’s energy concerns," he added.

Easing crude oil prices: Crude oil prices have dropped to the ₹100 per barrel mark, indicating a positive investor sentiment amid signs of de-escalation.

Last checked, the oil benchmark Brent Crude was down 3.8 per cent to $100.54 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 3.43 per cent at $89.23.

Ponmudi R, chief executive officer at Enrich Money, said the broader trend reflects a slightly cautious undertone, as prices struggle to sustain upward momentum amid evolving geopolitical dynamics and mixed short-term macro cues.

"On the upside, the $92–$93.5 zone continues to act as a critical resistance band. A sustained move above $94 would signal strengthening bullish momentum and could extend the rally toward $98–$100, with further upside potential toward the $102–$103 range. On the downside, the $85–$87 zone serves as immediate support, while the $81–$82 region is expected to provide stronger downside protection. Overall, the near-term bias remains inclined toward buy-on-dips as long as prices hold above key support levels," he added.

Positive global cues: Asian markets climbed, with South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225, Shanghai’s SSE Composite, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng all trading higher. Wall Street futures also suggested that US markets were set for a positive start. Last checked, Nikkei 225 was up 2.81 per cent, KOSPI rose 1.61 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.5 per cent.

"Asian markets traded higher, buoyed by comments from Donald Trump suggesting the possibility of negotiations between the United States and Iran. This potential for diplomatic engagement has provided some relief to global investors, raising hopes of a de-escalation in Middle East tensions," said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered research analyst and founder at Livelong Wealth.

Technical view

Ponmudi said the Nifty 50 opened with a mild gap-up around 23,064, successfully breaking above the immediate resistance level that had been tested multiple times in the previous session, indicating an improvement in near-term sentiment.

"From a technical standpoint, 23,300 now acts as the immediate resistance, and a sustained breakout above this level could extend the upmove toward the 23,600 zone. On the downside, the 23,050–23,000 range (previous resistance) has now turned into immediate support, while a stronger support base is placed in the 22,700–22,600 zone," he said.

He further added that momentum indicators are showing gradual improvement, with RSI trending upward and indicating a bullish crossover on the daily chart, suggesting strengthening momentum. The overall bias remains mildly bullish with a cautious undertone, as the index is showing signs of recovery; however, sustained strength above key resistance levels is required to confirm a continuation of the uptrend. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the brokerage/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.