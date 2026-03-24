Bulls regain control: Sensex zooms 1,550 pts, Nifty nears 23k; key reasons

Sensex, Nifty rising today: Following a sharp broader sell-off on Monday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 rebounded on Tuesday, driven by signs of de-escalation in the West Asia war and cooling in crude oil prices.

Sensex rose 1,554 points to hit in intraday high of 74,250.47 levels, while the NSE Nifty50 jumped 483 points to 22,995.85 levels.

As trade progressed, the Sensex gave up some of the gain and traded 815 points, or 1.1 per cent, higher at 73,511.67 levels. Similarly, the Nifty 50 index was up by 247.65 points, or 1.10 per cent, to quote at 22,760.30 levels.

Sectorally, all the indices were trading higher, with the Nifty IT gaining 2.23 per cent, followed by Nifty Auto, Bank, Financial Services, Media, PSU Bank, Consumer Durables and Chemicals up over 1 per cent each.

The broader markets also remained buoyant, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 surging 1.5 per cent and 1.34 per cent, respectively.

India VIX slipped 5 per cent, but remained elevated above 25, indicating heightened expectations of near-term volatility.

Here's why markets are rising:

Signs of easing West Asia tensions: US President Donald Trump said he had paused planned strikes on Iranian power plants for five days following “productive conversations” with Tehran. However, Iran responded by saying that there had been no direct talks.

Ponmudi R, chief executive officer at Enrich Money, said remarks from Trump hinting at a temporary de-escalation in geopolitical tensions have led to a pullback in global oil prices from recent highs, providing immediate relief to both global and domestic macro conditions.

"This has triggered a short-term risk-on sentiment, with global markets rebounding and lending support to Indian equities following recent corrections," he added.

Cooling crude oil prices: Global oil benchmark Brent crude traded 3.11 per cent higher at $103.05 per barrel, easing from the $110 level seen earlier.

Hariprasad K, Sebi-registered research analyst and founder at Livelong Wealth, said cooling in oil has eased immediate inflation concerns and improved risk appetite across global equities.

"A sustained decline in crude is particularly supportive for emerging markets like India, given its heavy import dependence, and could offer near-term relief to sectors sensitive to input cost pressures," he added.

Rupee rising: According to Bloomberg data, the Indian rupee opened 34 paise higher at 93.63, up from its previous close of 93.97 against the US Dollar.

The rupee’s depreciation has likely been a key driver behind the surge in foreign capital outflows from Indian equities.

"A major drag on the market now is the huge selling by FIIs despite the sharp correction in the market. The rupee's continued weakness is the main factor behind sustained selling by FIIs. Therefore, if some sort of stability is to emerge in the market, the rupee should stabilise first," VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, said.

Technical view

From a technical perspective, Ponmudi said, Nifty opened with a gap-up near 22,890 but is facing immediate resistance around the 22,900 zone, indicating supply at higher levels. The index is currently in a recovery attempt, but momentum remains limited and needs confirmation. Immediate support is placed at 22,650, which is the earlier resistance turned support, followed by a stronger base in the 22,500–22,450 zone. Holding above these levels is critical to maintain the current structure.

"On the upside, 22,900–23,000 remains the key resistance band. A decisive breakout and close above 23,000 is essential to trigger a meaningful upside move toward 23,300–23,600. Until then, the move should be treated as a cautious recovery within a volatile structure," he added.