Bumper listing! Advit Jewels shares list at 37% premium on BSE, 35% on NSE

Advit Jewels Share Price: Shares of Jaipur-based jewellery maker Advit Jewels, which owns the 'Rambhajo' brand, made a strong stock market debut on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, following the completion of its Shares of Jaipur-based jewellery maker Advit Jewels, which owns the 'Rambhajo' brand, made a strong stock market debut on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO), through which the company raised ₹165.16 crore.

Advit Jewels shares kickstarted their maiden trading session at ₹188.90 apiece on the NSE, reflecting a premium of ₹50.90 per share, or 36.88 per cent, over the issue price of ₹138 per share.

On the BSE, the jewellery manufacturer's shares listed at ₹187 apiece, a premium of ₹49 per share, or 35.51 per cent, over the issue price.

The listing was broadly in line with grey market estimates. Ahead of its market debut, the unlisted shares of Advit Jewels were trading at around ₹187.5 in the grey market, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹49.5 per share, or approximately 35.87 per cent over the issue price of ₹138, according to unofficial market trackers.

Advit Jewels IPO details

The public offering of jewellery manufacturer comprised entirely a fresh issue of 12 million shares aggregating ₹165.16 crore, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The issue was priced in the range of ₹130-138 per share and was open for subscription from June 23 to June 25, 2026, with a lot size of 100 shares.

The public issue received overwhelming investor interest and was subscribed 212.63 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion led the demand, with subscriptions of 536.38 times the reserved quota. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category was subscribed 174.98 times, while the retail individual investor (RII) portion was subscribed 95.30 times.

Holani Consultants was the sole book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services acted as the registrar.

The company proposes to utilise the IPO proceeds towards funding incremental working capital requirements, repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed from scheduled commercial banks, and general corporate purposes.

About Advit Jewels

Incorporated in 2019 and based in Jaipur, Advit Jewels carries forward the heritage of the Rambhajo brand through handcrafted fine jewellery, including Kundan, Polki, diamond, and coloured stone designs.

The company operates an in-house manufacturing facility in Jaipur equipped with modern tools and skilled artisans. Its business is primarily business-to-business (B2B), with a smaller business-to-consumer (B2C) presence through made-to-order jewellery and a planned flagship store.