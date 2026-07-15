Bumper listing! Kusumgar delivers 37% gains to IPO investors on D-St debut

Kusumgar Share Price: Shares of fabric maker Kusumgar made a strong Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, July 15, after raising ₹650 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).

The stock listed at ₹574 apiece on the BSE, a premium of ₹155, or 36.99 per cent, over its issue price of ₹419 per share On the NSE, the shares debuted at ₹569 apiece, up ₹150, or 35.80 per cent, from the issue price.

Kusumgar IPO listing was also in line with the grey market expectations. Ahead of the debut, Kusumgar's unlisted shares were changing hands at around ₹580, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹161 per share, or 38.42 per cent over the upper end of the price band, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

Kusumgar IPO details

Kusumgar's ₹650-crore IPO comprised entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with promoter selling shareholders offloading up to 15.5 million equity shares. There was no fresh issue of shares.

The IPO was offered in the price band of ₹398-419 per share, with a lot size of 35 shares. The issue was open for subscription from July 8 to July 10, 2026.

The public offering received a robust response from investors, with the issue being subscribed 128.85 times, according to NSE data. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 284.10 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) category was booked 165.46 times. The retail investor portion attracted 26.47 times subscription.

The basis of allotment was finalised on Monday, July 13, 2026, with the company fixing the issue price at ₹419 per share.

Bigshare Services acted as the registrar to the issue, while Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors were the book-running lead managers.

Since the IPO was entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue.

"Our Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer (the 'Offer Proceeds') and all the Offer Proceeds will be received by the Promoter Selling Shareholders after deduction of their respective portion of the Offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon, to be borne by the Promoter Selling Shareholders," the company said in its red herring prospectus (RHP).

Kusumgar manufactures engineered fabrics, including woven, coated and laminated synthetic fabrics. Its products are primarily based on polyamide and polyester filaments using polyurethane chemistry. As of March 2026, the company had a portfolio of over 1,000 unique fabric configurations (SKUs), catering to demand across multiple market segments.