Business beyond hugs and handshakes: Bank-fintech ties enter a new phase

The relationship between them has evolved “from competition to collaboration”, says Sanjay Mudaliar, executive director of Bank of Baroda. Both have distinct strengths: Banks offer trust, scale, regulatory expertise and strong risk management; fintechs contribute innovation, agility and niche-technology capabilities. Nitin Chugh, managing director (MD) and group chief executive officer (CEO) of Perfios, identifies the undercurrents and frames the context: Legacy banks (and lenders) are becoming far more technology-led, while fintechs are maturing rapidly by adopting the risk, governance and compliance rigour associated with established financial institutions. “So, the gap is closing not because banks are becoming fintechs or fintechs are becoming banks, but because both are moving towards a common model: Digital-first, data-driven, compliant and customer-centric financial services.” He should know — in his previous avatar, he was a lateral recruit as the State Bank of India’s deputy MD and head of digital banking and transformation.

There are factors that will extract a cost.

In August 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released its artificial intelligence (AI) framework. Plus, you have the next phase of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 with its expectations around consent, data governance and breach reporting. These are compounded by the absence of a universally accepted definition of fintechs and the reputational risks arising from their relative newness. Another dimension is that most fintechs are monoline businesses: Either into lending, payments, or distribution. And in niches within: In lending, say, personal loans to new-to-credit customers. This model may be up for review.

“Historically, this enabled certain fintechs to scale rapidly in segments that were underserved by traditional lenders without being subject to the full prudential, governance and compliance obligations applicable to the balance-sheet lender,” points out Rohan Lakhaiyar, partner (financial services risk advisory), Grant Thornton Bharat. “The economic value was disproportionately captured by the distribution layer, while significant parts of the regulatory burden continued to sit with the regulated entity.” They will have to diversify going ahead — this is crucial from a revenue and risk standpoint. A business model may be fine at a fintech’s inception but it is finite.

Then you have the fintech funding aspect in the mix. Figures from data provider Tracxn read as follows: $2.2 billion in calendar year (CY) 2024, $2.4 billion in CY25 and $822.9 million in CY26 (year-to-date). This may convey that funding is holding up but the number of rounds is down for these timeframes: 379, 296 and 60 (a smaller pool of firms is cornering it). “Funding may no longer flow as easily to models built on regulatory gaps, but high-quality fintechs with durable business models will continue to attract serious capital,” notes Chugh.

There is also a simpler dynamic at play. “Speed used to be enough to get a fintech its first meeting with a bank or an enterprise customer. Today, it still gets you into the room, but operational trust is what gets the partnership signed,” explains Raghuveer Kancherla, cofounder of Sprinto, a governance risk and compliance automation platform. “That’s why governance has evolved from being a compliance checkbox to a growth capability.” The next phase of regulation will be broader than financial risks alone. As financial services become more digital, regulators are focused on operational resilience, cybersecurity, third-party risk, Cloud governance, data protection, and increasingly, the governance of AI-driven decision-making.

“This shows up clearly in how fintechs now think about audits. It’s no longer a once-a-year event they scramble to prepare for … the shift, from periodic compliance to continuous compliance, is the real story underneath the regulatory changes,” says Kancherla. What kind of price it extracts from the bank-fintech partnerships is not known yet. Fintechs are being asked to meet many of those same expectations — cybersecurity resilience, third-party risk management, operational governance and auditability — in just a few years. “This compression is exactly why compliance is shifting from a back-office function to a strategic prerequisite for growth.”

It may also be instructive to look at RBI’s current disposition. Its communiqué after the cancellation of Paytm Payments Bank’s licence on April 24 this year said: “The general character of the management (of the bank) is prejudicial to the interest of depositors as also the public interest”; and “no useful purpose or public interest would be served” by allowing it to continue as envisaged in Section 22 (3)(e) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. It was a wake-up call for fintechs. The fallout: It is unlikely that banks will team up with fintechs if they feel that trouble in capital letters may get baked in down the lane.

Trust matters, and it resonates in the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment’s (FACE’s) just-released third edition of its “Fintech Barometer” report. Nearly 59 per cent of the respondents identified reputation and brand risk as a high-severity concern — the highest-ranked risk in the study. Interoperability and infrastructure risks emerged as the second-highest concern, with 51 per cent. It is indicative of fintech’s growing dependence on digital public infrastructure (Unified Payments Interface and Aadhaar) even as it expresses confidence in their continued evolution. Market competition and conduct risk ranked third for 46 per cent of respondents — reflecting pricing pressures, rapid technological innovation and evolving customer expectations. AI and machine learning currently rank the lowest among the nine risks, reflecting the technologies’ relatively early stage of deployment.

The FACE report also refers to a key structural challenge: The absence of a universally accepted definition of “fintech”. The Basel-based Financial Stability Board (FSB) defined fintech as “technologically enabled innovation in financial services that could result in new business models, applications, processes or products with an associated material effect on financial markets and institutions and the provision of financial services.”

An RBI working group’s report on “Digital Lending including Lending through Online Platforms and Mobile Apps” (November 18, 2021) held that in the absence of a universally acceptable definition of the term “digital lending”, the FSB’s definition of the term “fintech credit” as all credit activity facilitated by electronic platforms whereby borrowers are matched directly with lenders comes close. And that “for the purpose of this report, the characteristics that are essential to distinguish digital lending from conventional lending are use of digital technologies, seamlessly to a significant extent, as part of lending processes involving credit assessment and loan approval, loan disbursement, loan repayment, and customer service.”

FACE, in its commentary, said that unlike banks and non-banking financial companies, which are established and explicitly recognised as regulated entities, a wide range of digital platforms can self-identify as “fintechs” and offer digital financial services. Digital lending illustrates the challenge of reputational spillovers: Misconduct by illegal or unauthorised applications has eroded customer trust across the broader ecosystem, including compliant entities. Consequently, stakeholders often form broad, generalised perceptions of the digital lending landscape.

It is not clear why FACE has raised the lack of definition of fintech at this stage, but Sugandh Saxena, the organisation’s CEO, is of the view that “regulatory registration is critical for trust, but neither is it the only condition nor sufficient on its own. Given the market reality (of fintechs), we need multiple approaches to differentiate between good and bad actors.” It helps to have a membership of a self-regulatory organisation (FACE being the first RBI-approved entity for fintechs).

What comes through is that governance at legacy entities has been subject to intense scrutiny and is in the public domain. It will also weigh on fintechs; you have little wiggle room for the narrative of growth at all costs and valuations making headlines — the drumming of vanity financials is over. This will shape the bank-fintech partnership more acutely going forward.