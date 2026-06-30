Buy Calls: Smartworks Coworking, Aptus Value Housing, says Kotak Securities
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research, Kotak Securities explains why the brokerage is bullish on Smartworks Coworking Spaces and Aptus Value Housing.
Shrikant Chouhan Mumbai
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Stocks recommendations by Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
Smartworks Coworking SpacesLast close: ₹496 Fair Value: ₹630 Resistance: ₹525, ₹550 Support: ₹475-460 Smartworks is India's leading flexible workspace operator, with an operational portfolio of 1.01 crore sq. ft. as of FY26, making it the largest player in the organized mid-priced flexible office segment, where the average realization stood at approximately ₹7,300 per seat in FY25. The company primarily caters to mid- and large-sized enterprises, serving a diversified client base comprising Indian corporates, multinational companies, GCCs and fast-growing start-ups. The structural outlook for the flexible workspace industry remains favourable, with flex offices accounting for nearly one-third of incremental office leasing in India. Although India has over 500 flexible workspace operators, the market remains concentrated, with the top 10 players controlling nearly 60% of the total flexible office stock, and Smartworks continues to hold the leadership position. Operational execution remained strong in FY26, with the company reporting 83% YoY growth in adjusted EBITDA to ~Rs310 crore, supported by 24% growth in operational area and a 500-bps expansion in EBITDA margin to 17.5%. Smartworks expanded its operational footprint to 1.01 crore sq. ft., while maintaining a healthy development pipeline of 60 lakh sq. ft., comprising 11 lakh sq. ft. under fit-outs, 25 lakh sq. ft. awaiting handover and 24 lakh sq. ft. under signed LOIs. Management has indicated clear supply visibility through FY28 and plans to add 25-30 lakh sq. ft. annually. The company benefits from diversified demand across sectors, reducing client concentration risk. As of March 2026, committed locked-in revenues were 2.1x locked-in rental obligations, providing strong earnings visibility. Smartworks also maintained a net cash position of Rs56 crore, highlighting a healthy balance sheet. The management has guided for 28-30% revenue growth and 19% EBITDA margins in FY27. We expect adjusted EBITDA to grow at a 25% CAGR over FY26-28E, driven by expansion of the operational portfolio to 1.47 crore sq. ft. and blended occupancy of 83.6%. Valuations remain attractive relative to its growth and return profile. We value the company using a DCF-based methodology, arriving at a fair value of Rs630 per share.
Aptus Value HousingLast close: ₹269 Fair Value: ₹400 Resistance: ₹275-280 Support: ₹260-252 Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited (APTUS) operates as a high-margin retail housing finance institution. It explicitly targets self-employed, low-to-middle-income individuals. These consumers reside primarily in semi-urban and rural markets across South and Western India. The company avoids aggressive microfinance-style profiles by enforcing strict collateral requirements. Its foundational policy mandates that loans are backed entirely by self-occupied residential properties. Aptus manages a lean operational framework with low cost-of-funds. This structure allows the business to sustain healthy lending spreads of approximately 9%. Aptus maintains a robust financial profile, holding an [ICRA]AA (Stable) rating. The company boasts a stellar Return on Assets (RoA) of 7.9% and a Return on Equity (RoE) of 20.1%. Annual net profit grew 26% year-on-year to ₹943 Crores. This was driven by a 21% expansion in Assets Under Management (AUM), reaching ₹13,107 Crores. GNPA have increased to 1.52% compared to 1.19% in FY25. Whereas, NNPA has rose to 1.15%, up from 0.89% in FY25. The forward-looking runway for Aptus remains strong, supported by low mortgage penetration in India's Tier-3 and Tier-4 towns. Management targets a consistent annual AUM growth of 20% to 22%. This trajectory is backed by aggressive branch additions beyond its southern stronghold into Odisha and Maharashtra. To insulate its portfolio against credit cycles, Aptus has strategically discontinued small-ticket loan sanctions below ₹7 Lakhs. This structural change shifts its concentration toward more resilient borrowers. Backed by solid capital adequacy, optimized borrowing costs, and stable asset quality, Aptus is well-positioned to maintain its industry-leading profitability metrics. (Disclaimer: This article is by Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
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Topics : Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations Trading calls Markets Smartworks Aptus Value Housing Finance
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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 7:03 AM IST