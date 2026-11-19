Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.

Markets witnessed profit-booking on Wednesday, declining nearly half a per cent and extending the ongoing consolidation phase following the recent sharp rally.

Consequently, the Nifty settled at 25,227.95, while the Sensex closed at 82,031.81. Sectoral performance remained broadly weak, with metal, auto and IT stocks emerging as the key laggards. Pharma stocks displayed relative resilience, while selective buying was seen in PSU banking stocks. Broader markets also remained under pressure, with the midcap and smallcap indices declining by over 1 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively.

Market sentiment remained subdued amid weak global cues, selling pressure across commodities, including gold, silver and other metals, a strengthening US dollar index and rising bond yields. Geopolitical developments and the broader global risk environment also remained key factors influencing investor sentiment. However, sustained buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to lend some support to domestic equities.

Going forward, the Nifty’s ability to sustain above the 24,800–25,000 zone remains crucial for preserving the broader positive structure amid the ongoing consolidation. We therefore reiterate our constructive outlook and recommend maintaining a 'buy on dips' approach, with an upside potential towards the 25,500–25,700 zone. Amid continued sectoral rotation, the focus should remain on selective stock-picking and accumulating quality stocks during periods of consolidation.

Stocks Recommendations

Bank of Baroda | LTP: ₹274.5| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹288| Stop-loss: ₹267

PSU banking stocks are witnessing notable strength, with Bank of Baroda also joining the rally after a recent phase of underperformance. The stock has staged a sharp recovery from its multi-support zone of 225–230 level, coinciding with the 200-WEMA and a long-term rising trend line. The rebound has helped it reclaim all its key moving averages and break out of its corrective decline through a falling wedge pattern, indicating a turnaround in its technical structure.

Having formed a fresh buying pivot, the stock appears poised for further upside extension. One can accumulate within the mentioned range.

ITC Limited | LTP: ₹296.6| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹320| Stop-loss: ₹285

ITC has registered a decisive bullish breakout above its prolonged descending channel, signalling a potential reversal in the prevailing trend. The stock has reclaimed and sustained above its 200-day EMA, indicating improving technical strength. The formation of successive higher highs and higher lows, coupled with rising volumes, highlights strengthening buying participation and reinforces breakout conviction. Traders may consider initiating fresh long positions within the recommended price range.

Radico Khaitan Limited | LTP: ₹4,665| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹5,020| Stop-loss: ₹4,490