Buybacks regain favour after tax reset, market slump boosts appeal in India

Wipro, Aurobindo Pharma and Cyient are among half a dozen companies that have proposed share repurchase programmes so far this month, typically at a time when companies dole out their final dividends.

The revival in buybacks follows the recast in taxation in the Finance Act, 2026, which came into effect on April 1. Under the new regime, gains are taxed as capital gains in the hands of shareholders, replacing the earlier “deemed dividend” approach that had significantly dented their appeal.

“The recent surge in buyback announcements is largely driven by tax rationalisation,” said Hitesh Sawhney, partner at Price Waterhouse & Co. LLP. “The shift back to capital gains taxation makes buybacks meaningfully more tax-efficient for non-promoter shareholders, prompting companies to revisit such programmes.”

Buyback activity had remained subdued over the past two years. In FY26, 16 companies repurchased shares worth ₹19,500 crore, according to Prime Database. In FY25, the total stood at ₹8,034 crore — sharply lower than ₹50,750 crore in FY24, when the tax regime was more favourable.

The taxation of buybacks has undergone three sharp shifts in recent years. Until September 2024, companies paid a buyback distribution tax, while shareholders were exempt. This changed in October 2024, when proceeds were taxed as dividends in shareholders’ hands at slab rates — pushing effective tax rates for some investors above 40 per cent and curbing activity.

“For most non-promoter shareholders, the shift is from full slab-rate taxation to capital gains rates, which are typically lower and can be optimised through loss set-offs,” Sawhney said. “Promoters, however, face a higher effective rate designed to align their tax burden with regular income levels, limiting arbitrage.”

Market conditions may also be aiding the revival. On a year-to-date basis, the Nifty 50 is down nearly 8 per cent, while the IT index has declined about 23 per cent, making buybacks an attractive option for cash-rich companies. Beyond tax efficiency, buybacks can also be used as a tool to indicate that companies view their stocks as undervalued.

“The resurgence of buybacks as a shareholder reward mechanism is likely to continue, particularly in volatile markets and where companies seek to improve metrics such as earnings per share and return on equity,” said Aditya Prasad, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

"With limited growth projects, firms prefer buybacks over hoarding cash, boosting earnings per share. Recent announcements reflect confidence in core business strength and a way to signal to markets that shares are cheap. Buybacks also counter foreign outflows and market volatility from global events," added Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris.

While dividends remain a mainstay for income-focused investors, analysts expect buybacks to also gain traction.

“Buybacks will complement, not replace, dividends, given their inherent limitations on size, frequency and capital deployment," noted Prasad.

Further momentum could come from the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) proposal to reintroduce open-market buybacks. This would allow companies to acquire shares gradually, instead of through fixed-price tender offers, offering greater flexibility and helping support share prices during volatile periods.