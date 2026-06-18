Nifty India Defence index hits new high; 4 stocks up over 100% since April

Defence companies share price movement

Shares of defence companies continued their upward movement, with the Nifty India Defence index and BSE India Defence index, hitting new highs, gaining 1 per cent each in Thursday’s intra-day trade.

In the past one week, the Nifty India Defence index outperformed the market by soaring 9 per cent, as compared to 4 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. Since April, Defence index has zoomed 33 per cent, as against 8 per cent rally in the benchmark index.

Why are defence stocks outperforming the market?

Healthy outlook - India's defence exports have gained strong momentum, exceeding approximately ₹38,000 crore in FY26 and continuing to grow steadily. At the same time, global supply chain diversification and rising defence spending across various regions are generating additional opportunities for the Indian defence electronics and subsystem manufacturers.

ALSO READ | Motilal Oswal bullish on defence sector; BEL top pick for 20% upside Further, order book across the industry remains at historical high levels, providing strong long-term visibility. The management of Astra Microwave expects FY27 and FY28 to witness stronger execution and improved revenue conversion across the sector. Overall, the defence sector is steadily transitioning into a sustained execution and manufacturing scale-up story.

Meanwhile, the global defence industry is entering a multi-decade investment cycle driven by rising geopolitical uncertainties, accelerated modernization programs and increasing focus on self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Advanced electronics, radar systems, electronic warfare and intelligent surveillance capabilities are becoming central to modern defence preparedness globally.

This creates a significant long-term opportunity for India's indigenous defence ecosystem with a strong in-house design capabilities, advanced engineering expertise and proven execution track record.

Strong management commentaries - The environment for the defence industry continues to remain highly supportive for the domestic players. The government's strong focus on indigenization is creating significant opportunities for private sector participation, with nearly 75 per cent of India's defence capital acquisition budget now allocated towards domestic companies.

The long-term defence manufacturing cycle also remains robust, supported by accelerating government procurement momentum and increasing localization across critical defence programs. Indigenization is creating a structural opportunity for Indian companies, particularly in defence electronics, drones, and aerospace, which continues to be among the fastest-growing segments within the industry, Astra Microwave Products said in the Q4FY26 earnings conference call.

Meanwhile, Data Patterns India said defence companies are entering into an exciting phase in India with the defence and aerospace industry set to grow substantially to reduce reliance on imports, especially in this geopolitical situation. Further, with the advance of AI in all phases of business, Data Patterns has leapfrogged into absorption of AI for processes as well as technology and products.

The nuclear and aerospace sectors will contribute much larger numbers with nuclear projects being executed this year, having strong order book and volume production commenced in aerospace division with certain customers, MTAR Technologies said. The management of the company believes that the road ahead is highly promising, and they are actively focused on expanding capacities, diversification into new verticals, strengthening its customer base across all existing segments.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on defence sector

With a resolution of the West Asia crisis in sight, the focus would now shift toward the replenishment of ammunition, missiles, and critical inventories, alongside the acquisition and upgrade of various platforms. This is likely to open up export markets for defense players, apart from the domestic defense ordering. Focus would also be more on drones, anti-drones, electronic warfare, air defense control systems and active protection systems, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in the sector report.

The brokerage firm expects these orders, along with large platform orders, to start materializing during FY27. In the near term, analysts said they would watch out for the easing of supply chain issues and the finalization of large orders for select players. The brokerage firm maintains its positive stance on the defense sector. ============================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.