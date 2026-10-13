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Home / Markets / News / Buzzing stock: Why is Bandhan Bank share price up 8% in trade today?

Buzzing stock: Why is Bandhan Bank share price up 8% in trade today?

Kranthi Bathini said that the news about marquee investors investing in Bandhan Bank could generate interest among investors, given the bank's current valuation.

Bandhan Bank share price

Buzzing stock: Why is Bandhan Bank share price up 8% in trade today?

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

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Bandhan Bank share price today: Bandhan Bank shares rallied as much as 8 per cent on Tuesday after a media report said marquee global investor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan could buy into the promoter of the bank -- Bandhan Financial Services Limited (BFSL).
 
The stock opened 3 per cent higher at ₹162 on the NSE and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹171.68 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
As of 11 AM, Bandhan Bank shares were trading 7.5 per cent higher at ₹169.40. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index traded 118 points or 0.53 per cent higher at 22,480. 
 
 
The stock also featured among the most actively traded counters on the NSE by both volume and value. More than 29 million shares, worth around ₹490 crore, had changed hands, according to exchange data.
 
Kranthi Bathini, director - equity strategy, WealthMills Securities, said that the news about marquee investors investing in Bandhan Bank could generate interest among investors, given the bank’s current valuation. It is trading at around one-time its book value, making it an interesting theme for medium to long-term investors.

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He said that institutional participation could rise in Bandhan Bank after this development and could lead to a turnaround.
 
"RBL Bank was also struggling a few years ago. Once institutional investors came into the picture, it became a turnaround story. Investors are trying to extrapolate a similar story in Bandhan Bank now,” he said.
 
As per the shareholding pattern of Bandhan Bank, promoter Bandhan Financial Services Limited owns a 37.5 per cent stake in the private sector bank headquartered in Kolkata.
 
The talks between Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s International Holding Company (IHC) and Bandhan Bank promoter are currently at a preliminary stage to acquire a stake, media report said. The development could provide an exit opportunity for early stage investors to sell their stakes.
 
Bandhan Bank, which is a constituent of the Nifty Smallcap 100 index, has surged 17 per cent in 2026 so far and remained flat in the past year. In the past three and five years, Bandhan Bank shares have corrected 30 per cent and 49 per cent, respectively.
 
In Q1FY27, Bandhan Bank reported a 35 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its net profit to ₹502. Its net interest income (NII) for the April-June period grew 5.9 per cent to ₹2,921 crore, while net total income rose to ₹3,524 crore. The lender's asset quality improved sequentially in Q1, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) at 3.1 per cent and net NPA at 0.9 per cent in the quarter. 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
 

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Topics : The Smart Investor Bandhan Bank Stock Market Today stock market trading Markets News Markets

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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 11:32 AM IST