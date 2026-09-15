Buzzing stocks: RIL, SBI Life, ICICI Lombard, Shree Cement hit 52-wk lows

Reliance Industries, SBI Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Havells India, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and Bikaji Foods International are among 16 stocks from the BSE 500 index hitting their respective 52-week lows after a more than 1 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex from its intra-day high.

Kotak Institutional Equities said that the increase in oil prices due to West Asia war and rising bond yields have overshadowed India’s improved economic and earnings outlook. Valuations of many large-caps are at reasonable-to-attractive levels but stocks may continue to languish. However, India’s macroeconomic position looks reasonably healthy with solid economic activity, strong BoP, reasonable fiscal position and manageable inflation but could face downside risks from higher-than-longer oil prices on continued disruption to West Asia oil supplies. At 12:04 PM; BSE 500 index was down 0.65 per cent, against 0.10 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex at 74,706. Meanwhile, BSE Sensex hit an intra-day low of 74,583; fell 1.1 per cent from its intra-day high of 75,436.44. The BSE 500 index touched intra-day high level of 35,999.64, declined 1.4 per cent to 35,505.21 levels, the exchange data shows.Kotak Institutional Equities said that the increase in oil prices due to West Asia war and rising bond yields have overshadowed India’s improved economic and earnings outlook. Valuations of many large-caps are at reasonable-to-attractive levels but stocks may continue to languish.However, India’s macroeconomic position looks reasonably healthy with solid economic activity, strong BoP, reasonable fiscal position and manageable inflation but could face downside risks from higher-than-longer oil prices on continued disruption to West Asia oil supplies.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates “India’s macroeconomic parameters will weaken significantly in our adverse-case scenario of US$105/bbl crude oil price versus our base-case scenario of US$85/bbl crude oil price for FY2027,” said Sanjeev Prasad, MD & Co-Head, Kotak Institutional Equities.

The crude oil prices remain the biggest near-term risk for domestic equities. Renewed US–Iran military tensions and the latest escalation involving Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have raised concerns over a broader regional conflict and potential disruptions to global energy and shipping routes, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm.

Crude oil prices remain elevated, with WTI trading in the $102–103-per-barrel range and Brent moving above $106 amid concerns over disruptions to Saudi oil infrastructure and key shipping routes. The rise in crude prices has also reinforced expectations of tighter monetary policy globally, added Ponmudi R.

Further, the inflation outlook remains vulnerable to both external and weather-related risks. Uncertainty surrounding transit through the Strait of Hormuz continues to pose upside risks to global energy prices. Domestically, below-normal rainfall remains a key concern. While sowing activity has improved following a delayed start, concerns around agricultural yields persist, Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CareEdge Ratings said.

Meanwhile, ACC, Ambuja Cements, India Cements and Shree Cement from the cement sector hit their respective 52-week lows.

Cement demand remained impacted by monsoon-led disruption and labour constraints, although the underlying volume momentum appears intact across markets. With monsoons receding, the industry is likely to attempt another round of price hikes in September 2026, particularly in markets where demand recovery is visible, InCred Equities said.

However, sustainability will hinge on the pace of construction activity recovery and dealer acceptance. Meanwhile, elevated fuel, freight and packaging costs are likely to weigh on 2QFY27F margins, making upcoming pricing actions a key monitorable, the brokerage firm said in cement sector flash note. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.