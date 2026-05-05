CAMS shares surge 9% in weak markets on Q4 show; dividend announcement

Shares of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) were in high demand in an otherwise weak market on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q4 FY26. The company also announced a dividend of ₹4 per share for its shareholders.

Following the announcements, the CAMS share price climbed 8.76 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹782.75 per share on the NSE. The stock has surged 30 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹611.40 per share touched earlier this year on March 23, 2026.

Top Loser Today | Top Gainer Today | Quess Corp shares The counter, however, pared some gains but continued to witness strong investor demand. At 11:42 AM, the stock was trading at ₹792.55 apiece, up 8.44 per cent from its previous close of ₹730.85 per share. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoted at 23,924, down 195 points or 0.81 per cent.

CAMS Q4 FY26 results

In Q4 FY26 , revenue stood at ₹395.22 crore compared to ₹356.17 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 11.0 per cent. Profit After Tax (PAT) increased to ₹125.44 crore from ₹112.80 crore, registering a growth of 11.2 per cent. Profit attributable to owners rose to ₹126.43 crore from ₹114.02 crore, marking a 10.9 per cent increase. PAT margins were 31.0 per cent in Q4 FY26 compared to 30.9 per cent in Q4 FY25.

The company said improved operational efficiency and a significant ramp-up in automation initiatives helped absolute earning earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) reach an all-time high of ₹183.66 crore. Ebitda margin stood at 46.5 per cent.

In the mutual fund segment, CAMS’ assets under management (AuM) stood at ₹55.1 lakh crore in Q4 FY26, retaining market leadership with around 68 per cent market share and delivering 21 per cent year-on-year growth, in line with the industry. Overall active assets grew ahead of the industry.

Equity assets surged to an all-time high of ₹30.5 lakh crore, improving share to a record 67.0 per cent, up 90 basis points year-on-year, and growing faster than the industry. Equity net sales stood at ₹1,01,294 crore, driving share in this segment to 76.3 per cent from 71 per cent in the previous quarter.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 600 pts, Nifty tests 23,900; SMIDs mixed; realty, oil & gas weigh Meanwhile, new SIP registrations reached 1.26 crore in Q4 FY26, reflecting a strong 46 per cent year-on-year growth, outpacing industry growth of 37 per cent. Annual SIP registrations in FY26 stood at 4.7 crore, up 17 per cent over FY25—nearly double the industry growth of 9 per cent, the company said in a release.

Management commentary

Commenting on the performance, Anuj Kumar, managing director, said, "This performance was anchored not only by the resilience and scale benefits of our core mutual fund franchise, but also by strong momentum in our expanding non-MF businesses which grew over 24 per cent year-on-year, underscoring the success of our diversification strategy. Businesses across payments, alternatives, KRA and insurance repository continue to gain traction, contributing meaningfully to revenue momentum and long-term growth visibility."

ALSO READ: Quess Corp shares zoom 12% | Defence stocks today "Within mutual funds, we continue to deepen and strengthen our partnerships with asset managers. Alongside growth, our multi-year platform re-architecture programme is progressing well. Sustained innovation in technology, coupled with revenue growth (while maintaining a flat headcount) highlight the operating efficiency and long-term leverage that our next-generation platform is designed to deliver. As we move ahead, our focus remains on strengthening platform leadership, scaling diversified growth engines and sustaining profitable growth, while reinforcing CAMS’s role as India’s most trusted financial market infrastructure partner," Kumar added.

Motilal Oswal on CAMS

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has retained its 'Buy' rating on the stock, citing structural tailwinds in the mutual fund industry that are likely to drive absolute growth in MF revenue, with potential headwinds from the implementation of TER regulations impacting yields.

"With favourable macro triggers and the right investments, the non-MF share of revenues for CAMS is expected to increase in the next three to five years," said the brokerage in its flash note.