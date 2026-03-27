Canara Bank may jump back to ₹158; stock may gain up to 21%: Choice Broking

Technical outlook on Canara Bank by Choice Broking

Canara Bank stock has declined around 20 per cent from its record high of ₹162.89 registered on February 26, 2026 - just two days before the market correction set in owing to the Iran war.In comparison, the Nifty 50 index has slipped 9 per cent, and the Nifty PSU Bank 15 per cent thus far in March.At present levels, the daily chart shows the stock testing support at the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (200-DEMA).Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking in a technical analysis report highlights that despite the correction in Canara Bank, the stock continues to hold above its previous breakout level, implying potential strength at the counter.Current Market Price: ₹131 Choice Broking in its research note highlights that Canara Bank stock gave a breakout from a rounding bottom pattern, which is typically considered a bullish formation. The brokerage adds that the breakout was supported by an increase in trading volume, thus indicating strong participation.Amid the recent price correction, the stock has retraced, but managed to sustain above the breakout level, again suggesting presence of underlying buying interest and also establishing the breakout zone as a demand area, the note from Sumeet Bagadia explains.As per the weekly chart, the prior breakout level stands at ₹125 - making it a critical support for the stock, reads the note.At current levels, the brokerage firm notes that the stock is testing support around its 200-day Exponential Moving Average, which now stands at ₹131 levels.The analyst recommends accumulating the stock in the range of ₹137.30 - ₹133, with a stop loss at ₹125. At current levels, the stock is trading marginally below the recommended accumulation range. Choice Broking cautions that stock momentum may weaken in case of a sustained break below this key support level.On the upside, Choice Broking expects Canara Bank to rally toward ₹151 and ₹158 levels over the medium to long-term. This translates into a potential upside of around 20.6 per cent from current levels.