Canara Bank stock falls 4% as Q4 profit falls 10%; asset quality improves

Canara Bank share price today

Shares of public sector lender Canara Bank declined over 4 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹128.58 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company announced its March 2026 quarter results.

Around 02:30 PM, the stock was trading at ₹130, down 3.25 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹134.34. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 23,931.40 levels, down by 244.75 points or 1 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has declined around 13 per cent, compared to a 7.5 per cent decline in Nifty50.

The bank's market capitalisation stood at ₹1.18 trillion. Its 52-week high was ₹162.89, and its 52-week low was ₹92.93.

Canara Bank Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 results, Canara Bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹4,505.57 crore, down 9.9 per cent from ₹5,002.66 crore in the year-ago period. It pre-provisions operating profit during the March quarter declined 18.42 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹6,757.38 crore from ₹8,283.67 crore.

The bank's net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest paid, in Q4FY26 increased 4 per cent to ₹9,808 crore from ₹9,442 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Provision for the reported quarter slipped to ₹991.81 crore from ₹2,414.36 crore during the December 2025 quarter, and ₹1,831.71 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined 8.42 per cent to ₹22,740.01 crore from ₹24,832.58 crore in the previous quarter. NPA declined 2.12 per cent to ₹5,209.37 crore from ₹5,322.30 crore.

Gross NPA as a percentage of gross advances in Q4FY26 dropped to 1.84 per cent from 2.08 per cent in the previous quarter. Net NPA ratio fell to 0.43 per cent from 0.45 per cent.

Slippages at ₹2,800 crore in the March 2026 quarter as against ₹1,899 crore in the December 2025 quarter.

As of March 31, 2026, Canara Bank’s global deposits stood at ₹15,68,678 crore, up 9.71 per cent Y-o-Y. Global advances stood at ₹12,37,548 crore, up by 15.30 per cent Y-o-Y.

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CASA deposits rose 3.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,28,804 crore.

The bank's board of directors also recommended a dividend of ₹4.20 per equity share (210 per cent) of face value of ₹2 each for FY26, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank.