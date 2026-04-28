Canara Robeco AMC shares drop 4% as Q4 earnings show marginal decline

Shares of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company came under pressure on Tuesday, April 28, following the company’s announcement of financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026.

Post the earnings announcement, the stock declined 4.21 per cent to ₹268.1 per share on the NSE during intraday trade. The counter continued to remain under pressure. At 11:15 AM, the Canara Robeco AMC stock was trading at ₹269.45 apiece, down 3.74 per cent from its previous close of ₹279.91 on the NSE. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50, meanwhile, was quoted at 24,140 levels, up 48 points, or 0.20 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹5,372.11 crore as of April 18.

Canara Robeco AMC Q4FY24 results

During Q4FY24, the asset management company’s profit after tax (PAT) slipped to ₹41.4 crore, down 1 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) from ₹41.7 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. On a sequential basis, PAT declined 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) from ₹52.8 crore reported in Q3FY26.

The company’s revenue from operations, however, rose 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹114.2 crore from ₹101.3 crore reported in Q4FY25. On a sequential basis, it increased 4 per cent from ₹109.8 crore reported in Q3FY25.

Source: Exchange filing Total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹45.6 crore, up 7 per cent Y-o-Y and down 10 per cent Q-o-Q.

For FY26, the company’s PAT stood at ₹203.8 crore, an increase of 7 per cent compared to FY25. Revenue from operations stood at ₹424.9 crore, up 17 per cent Y-o-Y, while total expenses stood at ₹180 crore, up 23 per cent from FY25.

Business highlights – March 31, 2026

• Total AUM stood at ₹1,06,600 crore, up 3 per cent Y-o-Y

• QAAUM stood at ₹1,17,500 crore, up 14 per cent Y-o-Y

• Equity-oriented QAAUM stood at ₹1,06,900 crore, up 13 per cent Y-o-Y

• Total folio count stood at 5.08 million as of March 31, 2026

• Wide geographical presence with 29 branches across India