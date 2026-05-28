Capital market firms post robust Q4 growth despite MTM-related drag

According to an analysis by Kotak Institutional Equities, a universe of 12 companies posted 30 per cent year-on-year revenue growth and 19 per cent earnings growth in Q4FY26. The brokerage added that while MTM impacted headline earnings growth, underlying trends such as retail flows, revenue yields and client additions remained steady.

KIE, however, cautioned that the sharp rally in capital market stocks — with AMCs and brokers gaining 20-60 per cent recently — has limited further upside in several names.

Among AMCs, the report highlighted HDFC AMC, Nippon Life India Asset Management, and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company as the strongest franchises, citing stable fund performance, resilient market share and diversified revenue streams.

HDFC AMC reported 16 per cent year-on-year growth in core earnings, supported by stable inflows and strong performance of its equity franchise.

In the case of Nippon AMC, it benefited from strong growth in gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which now account for nearly one-fifth of revenues.

KIE said yields across the mutual fund industry remain under structural pressure due to the rising share of passive funds and ETFs, as well as revised total expense ratio norms. Despite this, leading AMCs are expected to offset margin pressure through operating efficiencies and commission optimisation. The brokerage expects core earnings growth of 15-20 per cent for market leaders during FY27-FY29, aided by SIP stickiness and the scaling of alternative businesses.

On the brokerage side, orders, especially in F&O, have been rebounding sharply, driving revenue and margin expansion. The report said the industry’s growth narrative is increasingly shifting from customer acquisition to improving order intensity and scaling margin trading facilities.

Groww posted around 25 per cent quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in Q4FY26, aided by strong growth in trading activity and operating leverage. The brokerage expects Groww to continue gaining traction across broking and non-broking businesses, supported by its large SIP market share and expanding wealth offerings.

Angel One, meanwhile, reported an 83 per cent year-on-year rise in earnings during the quarter, driven by higher broking revenues. Kotak Institutional Equities said non-broking revenues, such as credit distribution and wealth management, are becoming increasingly meaningful for the company and could account for nearly 9 per cent of revenues by FY29.