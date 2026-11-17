Nifty Capital Markets index hits new high

Shares of capital market-related companies extended their rally, with the Nifty Capital Markets index hitting a new high of 6,015.05, gaining 2.5 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intraday deals on expectations of a healthy business outlook.

The Nifty Capital Markets index has bounced back 23.4 per cent from a low of 4,875.15 hit on October 26, 2026. In comparison, the Nifty 50 rallied 13.4 per cent during the same period.

The capital market-related sectors include stock broking and allied services, exchange and data platforms and asset management companies (AMCs).

Among individual stocks, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) and Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of stock broking platform Groww hit new all-time highs on Tuesday. These stocks gained in the range of 3-5 per cent on the bourses.

Share price of Angel One surged 8 per cent to ₹374.80, hitting a 52-week high on the NSE. The stock hit a record high of ₹390.04 on January 9, 2024.

Computer Age Management Services, Kfin Technologies, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, 360 ONE WAM, BSE, Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) and HDFC AMC were up in the range of 3-5 per cent.

What’s driving capital markets related stocks?

The recent decline in crude oil prices following the US election results, combined with the appreciation of the Indian Rupee and the return of foreign institutional investors (FII’s), has driven a substantial recovery in the Indian equity market for the third consecutive week.

The Nifty demonstrated its strongest recovery since the post-COVID lows (recording the highest 14-day rolling returns of 12 per cent since June 2020). This robust recovery, driven by broad sector participation and improved market breadth, reinforces our positive stance, and we expect the index to eventually resolve above overhead resistance of 25,500 and head towards the life-time high of 26,373 in the coming months, analysts at ICICI Securities said.

FII’s have injected approximately ₹89,856 crore into the Indian equity market thus far in the month of November.

“This substantial capital infusion is expected to positively influence the re-rating of the Indian market. During November 2020 highest FII’s infusion phase, Nifty rallied 12 per cent in 3 months and 30 per cent in 12 months,” ICICI Securities said.

Meanwhile, Indian capital markets witnessed a mixed performance in October 2026, with heightened market volatility driving a sharp increase in derivatives activity, while cash market participation remained subdued. Total average daily turnover (ADTO) increased 30 per cent month-on-month to ₹510 trillion, supported by a 30 per cent rise in futures and options (F&O) turnover, whereas cash ADTO declined around 1 per cent m-o-m to ₹1,243 billion, according to Motilal Oswal Wealth Management.

On the investor participation front, demat account additions improved to 3.4 million in October from 2.9 million in September, indicating continued expansion of the retail investor base, the brokerage firm said.

Meanwhile, Indian exchanges combine some of the strongest competitive moats with a long runway for growth. Liquidity network effects, rising participation in capital markets and strong operating leverage make the underlying economics attractive, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in Capital Markets report dated November 5, 2026.

However, durability of growth comes at the expense of predictability, given the dependence on transaction revenues, leaving earnings sensitive to regulations and trading activity. The next leg of value creation should come from a combination of growth in existing liquidity pools, creation of new ones and greater monetization through data, indices, connectivity and adjacent services, the brokerage firm said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.