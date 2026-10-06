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Home / Markets / News / Capital markets related stocks in demand: BSE, MOFSL, Groww jump up to 3%

Capital markets related stocks in demand: BSE, MOFSL, Groww jump up to 3%

Shares of capital market-related stocks were in demand on Tuesday amid reports that SEBI is likely to exclude derivatives from the Closing Auction Session (CAS) for at least a year.

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Capital market-related stocks rallied up to 3% on Tuesday on hopes that SEBI may revisit CAS norms.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 10:30 AM IST

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Capital market stocks price movement

 
Shares of capital market-related companies, including stock broking and allied services, exchange and data platforms and asset management companies (AMCs) were in focus in Tuesday's trading session. These stocks rallied up to 3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intraday deals amid reports that the market regulator is likely to stop using closing auction session (CAS) to calculate derivatives settlement prices for at least a year.
 
Share prices of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Billionbrains Garage Ventures (parent of Groww), Angel One, Nuvama Wealth Management and Kfin Technologies gained in the range of 2-3 per cent on the bourses.
 
 
At 09:28 AM, the Nifty Capital Markets and BSE Capital Markets & Insurance index were up 1.4 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were up 0.2 per cent each.
 

Why are capital markets-related stocks in focus?

 
According to reports, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is likely to exclude derivatives from the Closing Auction Session (CAS) settlement price for at least a year, reverting to the 30-minute Volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for derivatives settlement, following market concerns over expiry-day volatility. CAS may continue for less-liquid cash market stocks. The revised framework is expected by end October 2026. READ MORE
 
The proposed change could be viewed positively for exchanges and market intermediaries including brokers amid anticipation of recovery in volumes, ICICI Securities said in a note. 

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MOFSL's view on capital markets sector

 
Motitlal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) in tis Q2FY27 preview highlighted that during the July to September 2026 quarter CAS (implemented in August 2026) reset F&O activity and weak market sentiment (Nifty down 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)) weighed on cash volumes, while macro volatility created a strong tailwind for commodities. Whereas, steady flows supported AMCs/ wealth managers, offset by Mark-to-Market (MTM) losses.
 
Brokers and exchanges have been impacted by a sharp reset in F&O after CAS and weak cash volumes, offset by record-high commodity volumes (strong quarter for MCX). However, an expanding margin trading fund (MTF) book and other non-broking revenue streams should offset the impact on broking revenue, the brokerage said.
 
Gradual recovery in derivative options from the new base seen in August 2026 (premium average daily turnover (ADTO) up 22 per cent in September 2026, albeit well below Q1 levels) and recovery in demat openings witnessed during the quarter should benefit the industry in H2FY27, the brokerage firm added. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised. 
 

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Topics : The Smart Investor stock market trading Market trends Capital markets Motilal Oswal Financial Services Groww BSE National Stock Exchange of India NSE

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First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 10:06 AM IST