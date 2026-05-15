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Home / Markets / News / Carborundum Universal gains 9% to hit 52-week high on Q4, dividend news

Carborundum Universal gains 9% to hit 52-week high on Q4, dividend news

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share (250 per cent) on a face value of Re 1 each for the year ended March 31, 2026

Carborundum Universal

Carborundum Universa share 52-Week High

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 3:11 PM IST

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Shares of Carborundum Universal rallied sharply in intraday trade on the back of its Q4 and full-year results for the period ended March 31, 2026, along with a dividend announcement. Following the update, the counter surged as much as 8.34 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹1,123.9 apiece on the National Stock Exchange of India.  At 02:44 PM, the stock was trading at ₹1,090.80, up 5.15 per cent over its previous close of ₹1,037.35 on the NSE. The broader market, meanwhile, was marginally higher, with the benchmark Nifty 50 trading at 23,695, up 6 points or 0.02 per cent.
 
 
During the session, a combined total of nearly 2.1 million equity shares, estimated to be worth about ₹226 crore, changed hands across the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹20,701.77 crore on the NSE as of May 15. 

Carborundum Universal Q4FY26 results, dividend announcement

For the quarter, Carborundum Universal reported a 13 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹1,383 crore, compared with ₹1,199 crore in Q4FY25.
 
However, the company posted a net loss of ₹40 crore during the quarter, versus a net profit of ₹30 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses rose 17 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,325 crore from ₹1,130 crore.

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The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share (250 per cent) on a face value of Re 1 each for the year ended March 31, 2026. 
 
According to the company, subject to approval at the 72nd Annual General Meeting, the final dividend will be credited electronically to eligible shareholders who have registered their NECS/ECS mandates by August 18, 2026.
 
An interim dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share was earlier declared on January 29, 2026 and paid on February 19, 2026. With the latest recommendation, total dividend for FY26 aggregates to ₹4.00 per equity share.  The company has further announced that it has on May 14, 2026 allotted 1,000 equity shares of ₹1/- each arising out of the exercise of stock options, granted to option grantee of the company under the Company’s ESOP Plan 2016. Consequent to this allotment, the number of equity shares outstanding, the comapny said, is 19,04,93,502 and the paid-up equity share capital is ₹19,04,93,502. 

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

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