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Home / Markets / News / CareEdge Global IFSC to sell 19.8% stake to State Bank of India, NSEIX

CareEdge Global IFSC to sell 19.8% stake to State Bank of India, NSEIX

After the share transfer is completed, the company will continue to hold an 80.2 per cent equity stake in CGIL

stake sale

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 4:20 PM IST

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Care Edge Ratings on Monday said it has decided to sell a 19.8 per cent stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary CareEdge Global IFSC to State Bank of India and NSE IFSC.

The company has executed share purchase agreements and a shareholders' agreement with State Bank of India (SBI) and NSE IFSC (NSEIX) to sell a 9.9 per cent equity stake each in CareEdge Global IFSC Ltd (CGIL), Care Edge Ratings said in a regulatory filing.

After the share transfer is completed, the company will continue to hold an 80.2 per cent equity stake in CGIL, it said.

The deal is expected to be concluded within two months, it added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 4:20 PM IST